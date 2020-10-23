expand
October 23, 2020

Flagger clipped by vehicle, taken to hospital with minor injuries

By Shavonne Potts

Published 5:51 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

SALISBURY — A flagger who was directing traffic at the intersection of Avalon Drive and Stokes Ferry Road was struck by a motorist, police said.

Gabiel Langa, 49, who is employed with the company RoadSafe was in the roadway with a sign and a safety vest Friday morning when he was clipped by a Chevrolet Impala, said Sgt. Corey Brooks.

Brooks said it’s not clear if Langa told the driver to stop or if she drove through the intersection following the vehicle in front of her. She was not speeding and isn’t expected to be charged.

Langa, who did not appear to be seriously injured, was able to walk himself to a waiting ambulance. The crash occurred at the corner of the CVS pharmacy and Used Tire Center.

The Salisbury Fire Department also responded to the scene. Traffic was moved around the accident scene for a short time. Langa was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

