October 23, 2020

Man faces arson charges for Kannapolis camper fire

By Staff Report

Published 1:57 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

A Concord man faces arson charges for a recreational camping trailer fire in Kannapolis.

Brent Almond Trexler, 24, faces a charge of first-degree arson in connection with an incident on Thursday morning.

At 6:45 a.m., Kannapolis 911 communicators received calls about a structure on fire at 401 Franklin Ave. Once on scene, police officers and firefighters found a recreational camping trailer fully engulfed in flames. A news release said investigators quickly determined the fire had been intentionally set.

After being arrested, Trexler was transported to the Cabarrus County Jail and is being held under a $250,000 secured bond. No one was injured in the incident.

