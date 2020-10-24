expand
October 24, 2020

Area Sports Briefs: McCoy scores 3 TDs for Army

By Mike London

Published 10:49 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020

Army’s Sandon McCoy

From staff reports

A.L. Brown graduate Sandon McCoy had three short touchdown runs for Army in Saturday’s 49-3 romp against Mercer.

College volleyball

Tori Hester (West Rowan) made her first start for  Troy on Thursday and had 13 kills, seven digs and three blocks in a five-set loss to Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C.

Golf

Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) shot even par 72  Friday in the first round of the Men’s Griffin Amateur being held in Greensboro at Grandover Resort.

Lyerly shot 2-under 70 in Saturday’s second round and moved up to second place, but he’s six shots off the pace.

North Hills volleyball

North Hills Christian lost at Cape Fear Christian 25-15, 25-23 and 25-14 in the  quarterfinals of the NCISAA 1A state playoffs on Friday.

•••

The North Hills middle school volleyball team also won a conference championship in the Southern Piedmont Athletic Association.

Fall baseball 

Jake Dameron and Michael Gracer had doubles in the Kannapolis Towlers’ 2-1 win against Central Davidson.

Michael Specht pitched brilliantly for six innings, striking out nine. Chase Ervin pitched the seventh and got the win on Gracer’s run-scoring double in the bottom of the seventh.

•••

Dameron and Tyler Grady homered in the Towelers’ 5-3 win against East Davidson. Mason Murdock had two hits and two RBIs. Gracer pitched three innings in relief and was the winner.

Showcase baseball 

East Carolina commit Jake Hunter (East Rowan) struck out six batters in two innings in a 5-0 South Charlotte Panthers win on Saturday.

•••

Nathan Chrismon (South Rowan) had a double in a 3-2 South Charlotte Panthers win on Saturday.

Area Sports Briefs: McCoy scores 3 TDs for Army

