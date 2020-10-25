expand
October 25, 2020

Camp Barnhardt to host drive-in movie, trick-or-treat

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 25, 2020

Camp Barnhardt will host a drive-thru trick-or-treat event and a movie on Friday.

Starting at 6 p.m., people can visit the camp, which will have campsites decorating by local scouting units. Visitors can drive through the sites and receive Halloween candy at each site.

A family-friendly movie will be shown on the climbing tower after the drive around the Camp Barnhardt campsites. Concessions will be available at the pavilion for those interested.

The last car in the gates will be at 9 p.m., and the movie will end at 10 p.m.

The cost is $15 for vehicles with five people or fewer. For those with six or more people, the cost is $20.

Camp John J. Barnhardt is located at 44184 Cannon Road in New London.

