expand
Ad Spot

October 25, 2020

Church foundation distributes record amount of money

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 25, 2020

First United Church of Christ Foundation distributed a record amount of money this year. 

Due to a generous contribution, the foundation has doubled in size. Established in 1996, the foundation has distributed funds annually to support programs that better our community. Many of the 35 grants were awarded to Salisbury-Rowan nonprofits. A total of $75,000 was distributed.

Community Care Clinic received funds to help supply 1,200 diabetes medications. The Family Crisis Council received critical transportation funding and Rowan Helping Ministries funding will support leasing of four washing machines. 

Educational activities were supported through gifts to Lancaster and Hood Theological Seminaries, Catawba College, ApSeed, the Salisbury-Rowan Symphony Society, Rowan Partners for Education, and Families First.

Faith-based initiatives included United Church Homes and Services, Carolina Senior Care, Rowan One Church/One Child, Black Lake Retreat Center, Johns River Valley Camp, Blowing Rock Convention Center and the E&R Historical Society.

Other community service recipients included Rowan County Literacy Council, Boy Scouts, Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, Center for Faith and Arts, PFLAG, The Pedal Factory, Prevent Child Abuse Rowan (The Terrie Hess House), Trinity Living Center, Five Alive, Meals On Wheels and the Wallace Cancer Institute.

Within First United Church of Christ, gifts were designated for music, scholarships, Youth missions, knitting supplies, landscaping and maintenance. 

The foundation doubled in size due to a significant gift from the estate of Juanita F. Lagg, who was a devoted and active lifetime member of First UCC. Funds are managed and distributed by the Foundation of the Carolinas.   

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More News

Deadline for the 2020 4-H Fall Plant Sale is Thursday

Toi Degree column: Halloween celebration guidelines

Kiwanis Club names five recipients of Centennial Awards

Rowan County bridge dedicated to local police officer who made ultimate sacrifice

Comments

Lifestyle

Kiwanis Club names five recipients of Centennial Awards

Lifestyle

Rowan County bridge dedicated to local police officer who made ultimate sacrifice

Local

Camp Barnhardt to host drive-in movie, trick-or-treat

News

Dental deserts: Lack of adequate oral health care across North Carolina

Business

Spicing things up: Mise En Place food truck finds success serving Indian fare

Lifestyle

Church foundation distributes record amount of money

Business

Biz Roundup: ‘Forward Rowan’ continues to draw support, raise money

Education

School board set to vote on Faith, Enochville closures Monday

Health

Local health officials worry pandemic will cause long-term effects for children’s health

Local

Ordinance change needed to address night train noise in Salisbury

Elections

Election 2020: Heggins, Warren talk racial injustice, economy

News

Cunningham keeps low in NC Senate race marked by his affair

BREAKING NEWS

Two bodies found in home on Lincolnton Road

Crime

Man arrested in Kannapolis plotted to kill Biden, found with guns, explosive material, court documents state

Local

Flagger clipped by vehicle, taken to hospital with minor injuries

Coronavirus

County finishes week with five deaths, one of 36 to receive letter from state health officials

Business

Salisbury Newsmedia reaches agreement to sell Innes Street building; Post to remain tenant

Crime

Blotter: Teens attempt to break into Gerry Wood Auto Group

Crime

Man faces arson charges for Kannapolis camper fire

Business

New tenant hopes to lease former K&W Cafeteria building

Nation/World

Trump, Biden go after each other on coronavirus, taxes

Coronavirus

County adds three more COVID-19 deaths to total

Coronavirus

Health department launches billboard campaign to encourage mask wearing, flu vaccination

BREAKING NEWS

Appeals court reverses Salisbury man’s 2018 hit, run conviction