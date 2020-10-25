expand
Ad Spot

October 25, 2020

Chris Reynolds passed for 185 yards Saturday against UTEP. (file photo courtesy of UNC Charlotte)

Former Davie star Reynolds powers Charlotte to victory

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 25, 2020

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE — Chris Reynolds threw for two scores and Aaron McAllister ran for two touchdowns and Charlotte beat UTEP 38-28 on Saturday.

Following a 14-all tie in the first half, Charlotte (2-2, 1-0 Conference USA) used the final 19 minutes to secure control of the contest.

Reynolds threw a 10-yard touchdown to Cameron Dollar with 3:31 left in the third for a 21-14 49ers lead. Following Jonathan Cruz’s 32-yard field goal to make it a 10-point margin. Micaleous Elder scored on a 13-yard run with 4:40 left for a 31-14 lead.

Gavin Hardison threw an 8-yard touchdown to Justin Garrett two minutes later to reduce UTEP’s (3-3, 0-2) deficit to 10. Charlotte inherited a short field following the recovery of an onside kick, and McAllister sealed the game with a 36-yard touchdown run for a 38-21 lead. Hardison connected again with Garrett on an 11-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left for the game’s final margin. Hardison threw for 204 yards but was intercepted twice.

More News

Deadline for the 2020 4-H Fall Plant Sale is Thursday

Toi Degree column: Halloween celebration guidelines

Kiwanis Club names five recipients of Centennial Awards

Rowan County bridge dedicated to local police officer who made ultimate sacrifice

Comments

Lifestyle

Kiwanis Club names five recipients of Centennial Awards

Lifestyle

Rowan County bridge dedicated to local police officer who made ultimate sacrifice

Local

Camp Barnhardt to host drive-in movie, trick-or-treat

News

Dental deserts: Lack of adequate oral health care across North Carolina

Business

Spicing things up: Mise En Place food truck finds success serving Indian fare

Lifestyle

Church foundation distributes record amount of money

Business

Biz Roundup: ‘Forward Rowan’ continues to draw support, raise money

Education

School board set to vote on Faith, Enochville closures Monday

Health

Local health officials worry pandemic will cause long-term effects for children’s health

Local

Ordinance change needed to address night train noise in Salisbury

Elections

Election 2020: Heggins, Warren talk racial injustice, economy

News

Cunningham keeps low in NC Senate race marked by his affair

BREAKING NEWS

Two bodies found in home on Lincolnton Road

Crime

Man arrested in Kannapolis plotted to kill Biden, found with guns, explosive material, court documents state

Local

Flagger clipped by vehicle, taken to hospital with minor injuries

Coronavirus

County finishes week with five deaths, one of 36 to receive letter from state health officials

Business

Salisbury Newsmedia reaches agreement to sell Innes Street building; Post to remain tenant

Crime

Blotter: Teens attempt to break into Gerry Wood Auto Group

Crime

Man faces arson charges for Kannapolis camper fire

Business

New tenant hopes to lease former K&W Cafeteria building

Nation/World

Trump, Biden go after each other on coronavirus, taxes

Coronavirus

County adds three more COVID-19 deaths to total

Coronavirus

Health department launches billboard campaign to encourage mask wearing, flu vaccination

BREAKING NEWS

Appeals court reverses Salisbury man’s 2018 hit, run conviction