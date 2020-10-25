expand
Ad Spot

October 25, 2020

Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post - From left, Jamie Morgan, Amanda Hesse and Alisha Byrd-Clark, also holding a certificate for her late husband Alex Clark, pose for a picture after receiving one of the Salisbury Kiwanis Club’s Centennial Awards.

Kiwanis Club names five recipients of Centennial Awards

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 25, 2020

SALISBURY — This year hasn’t quite been the centennial the Kiwanis Club of Salisbury hoped for, but its members got back to business Friday when honoring five individuals with a Centennial Award.

Before the pandemic, the club had named nearly 20 locals winners of the Centennial Award — given to those who embody the club’s motto of being an “organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.” The latest honorees included Theodore Brown, Alex Clark and Alisha Byrd-Clark, Amanda Hesse and Jamie Morgan. Four of the five were present for Friday’s presentation.

During a short speech, Byrd-Clark spoke about her late husband Clark’s passion for providing a holistic experience for children. Together, they founded companion mentorship programs Gemstones and COMPASS. Gemstones focused on girls and young women. COMPASS offered programs to boys and young men. Clark lost his battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease, commonly known as ALS, in February.

“One of the quotes that he said was ‘The biggest commitment is being committed to the commitment,’ and so I carry that with me every day because I know if he were here he would still be committed to our children, to our youth,” Byrd-Clark said. “He gave me a torch to carry and I will continue to do the work that he and I have done together.”

Also among those honored Friday were:

• Amanda Hesse, the director of the Saleeby-Fisher YMCA. She started her career at the YMCA in 1993 as a part-time staff member at the old Salisbury YMCA. Her nomination stated that there was a common goal in creating the East Rowan YMCA — one that Hesse shared — to “provide the full YMCA experience to the East Rowan community, and I can say that the facility that was built there certainly has done so every since the doors opened back in 2001.”

• Jamie Morgan, the CEO of the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA, who also started his career as a part-time staff member. At the age of 13, he kept score for industrial league basketball games. He taught math for a time at South Rowan High School, but was recruited back to the YMCA in 1992 and helped build the facility in China Grove. He became the CEO of the Rowan County YMCA organization in 2000 before a recent merger with the Cabarrus County organization. In addition to helping build the Saleeby-Fisher YMCA, he played a major role in the capital campaign for the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA in Salisbury.

• Theodore B. Brown, whose suggestion to raise money to send children to an orthopedic hospital for treatment blossomed into the club’s passion for helping children. That suggestion came in 1922 after the head of the state orthopedic hospital came to Salisbury to tell people about the availability of corrective surgeries for crippled children. After several weeks without anyone following up on the opportunity, Brown said the club should undertake the fundraising project that would send 104 local children to receive surgeries. Brown was also a local businessman and involved with the chartering of the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce.

More News

Deadline for the 2020 4-H Fall Plant Sale is Thursday

Toi Degree column: Halloween celebration guidelines

Kiwanis Club names five recipients of Centennial Awards

Rowan County bridge dedicated to local police officer who made ultimate sacrifice

Comments

Lifestyle

Kiwanis Club names five recipients of Centennial Awards

Lifestyle

Rowan County bridge dedicated to local police officer who made ultimate sacrifice

Local

Camp Barnhardt to host drive-in movie, trick-or-treat

News

Dental deserts: Lack of adequate oral health care across North Carolina

Business

Spicing things up: Mise En Place food truck finds success serving Indian fare

Lifestyle

Church foundation distributes record amount of money

Business

Biz Roundup: ‘Forward Rowan’ continues to draw support, raise money

Education

School board set to vote on Faith, Enochville closures Monday

Health

Local health officials worry pandemic will cause long-term effects for children’s health

Local

Ordinance change needed to address night train noise in Salisbury

Elections

Election 2020: Heggins, Warren talk racial injustice, economy

News

Cunningham keeps low in NC Senate race marked by his affair

BREAKING NEWS

Two bodies found in home on Lincolnton Road

Crime

Man arrested in Kannapolis plotted to kill Biden, found with guns, explosive material, court documents state

Local

Flagger clipped by vehicle, taken to hospital with minor injuries

Coronavirus

County finishes week with five deaths, one of 36 to receive letter from state health officials

Business

Salisbury Newsmedia reaches agreement to sell Innes Street building; Post to remain tenant

Crime

Blotter: Teens attempt to break into Gerry Wood Auto Group

Crime

Man faces arson charges for Kannapolis camper fire

Business

New tenant hopes to lease former K&W Cafeteria building

Nation/World

Trump, Biden go after each other on coronavirus, taxes

Coronavirus

County adds three more COVID-19 deaths to total

Coronavirus

Health department launches billboard campaign to encourage mask wearing, flu vaccination

BREAKING NEWS

Appeals court reverses Salisbury man’s 2018 hit, run conviction