October 25, 2020

School board set to vote on Faith, Enochville closures Monday

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 25, 2020

By Carl Blankenship
carl.blankenship@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools administration on Monday will recommend the Board of Education move to close Faith and Enochville Elementary schools, according to the meeting agenda.

Public hearings required ahead of a closure decision were conducted last week. The final decision could be made Monday. There was no opposition to the closure of Faith Elementary, with only written comments from people connected to the would-be charter school Faith Academy. Those comments conceded or supported the closure. Enochville had two people oppose the closure in writing and one who spoke to the board.

The public hearings were the last step before the board could make a final decision. If schools are closed, the district plans to move students to nearby schools and reassign all faculty and staff. Administration has said repeatedly there is no intent to lay off employees due to school closures and estimate closing each facility would save the district about $500,000 per year, conservatively.

Administration on Monday will also recommend the board schedule a public hearing on the closure of Henderson Independent School.

Monday’s meeting will be at 5 p.m. and be held virtually. To watch the meeting online, visit: rssed.zoom.us/j/91493234463.

Other agenda items include:

• Associate Superintendent of Operations Anthony Vann will recommend the district transfer the former Woodleaf Elementary School property to county government for its use. The county hopes to turn the facility into a park.

• Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Jason Gardner will give the board an update on the district’s guided reading pilot.

