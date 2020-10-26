expand
Ad Spot

October 26, 2020

Police: Mini excavator towed by Rockwell man killed Concord motorcyclist

By Josh Bergeron

Published 8:05 pm Monday, October 26, 2020

CONCORD — A Rockwell man faces criminal charges in a crash that left a motorcyclist dead last week.

Glenn Allen Karl, 57, faces charges of misdemeanor death by vehicle, improper tower and operating a commercial vehicle without being properly licensed.

The charges stem from a car crash on Oct. 20 on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard and Wilshire Avenue SW, the Concord Police Department said in a news release. A commercial vehicle owned by Massey Septic Company in Mt. Ulla was traveling on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard and towing a mini excavator when the two became separated.

The Concord Police Department said the mini excavator became separated from the tow vehicle, crossed the centerline and continued south in the northbound lane.

A motorcyclist, Leon Jefferson Howie Jr., 38 of Concord, was traveling north on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard and struck the excavator head on. After colliding with Howie, the mini excavator continued south on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard in the northbound lane and struck two other vehicles, the Concord Police Department said.

Howie was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Concord Police Department Public Safety Unit said the mini excavator being towed by Karl was not properly attached to the tow vehicle. Karl also was not property licensed to operate the vehicle, police said.

Karl’s next court date in Cabarrus County District Court is Dec. 16.

More News

Faith, Enochville elementary schools will close at end of school year

Police: Mini excavator towed by Rockwell man killed Concord motorcyclist

13% of county’s COVID-19 cases currently positive

Blotter: 911 call, foot chase produce charges for man found behind dumpster

Comments

BREAKING NEWS

Faith, Enochville elementary schools will close at end of school year

Crime

Police: Mini excavator towed by Rockwell man killed Concord motorcyclist

Coronavirus

13% of county’s COVID-19 cases currently positive

Crime

Blotter: 911 call, foot chase produce charges for man found behind dumpster

Crime

Mother, son killed in weekend homicide

Ask Us

Ask Us: What are plans if hospitals reach COVID-19 capacity?

Elections

County tops 38,000 ballots cast during early, absentee voting

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan Board of Elections receives more than 60,000 pens for voters

Nation/World

New storm Zeta a hurricane threat to Mexico, US Gulf Coast

Crime

Blotter: Teenager charged with felony firearm and drug offenses

Elections

GOP slowly gaining nationwide as early vote total surpasses 2016

Local

BlockWork returns for 10th year of beautification

Local

Big Chili Cook Off changes format, sells 250 tickets

Lifestyle

Kiwanis Club names five recipients of Centennial Awards

Lifestyle

Rowan County bridge dedicated to local police officer who made ultimate sacrifice

Local

Camp Barnhardt to host drive-in movie, trick-or-treat

Business

Spicing things up: Mise En Place food truck finds success serving Indian fare

Lifestyle

Church foundation distributes record amount of money

Business

Biz Roundup: ‘Forward Rowan’ continues to draw support, raise money

Education

School board set to vote on Faith, Enochville closures Monday

Health

Local health officials worry pandemic will cause long-term effects for children’s health

Local

Ordinance change needed to address night train noise in Salisbury

Elections

Election 2020: Heggins, Warren talk racial injustice, economy

News

Cunningham keeps low in NC Senate race marked by his affair