Blotter: Salisbury man charged with drug possession after undercover drug deal

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man faces felony drug charges after he repeatedly sold crack cocaine to undercover police officers.

Salisbury police charged Terry Louis Woods Sr., 62, of the 100 block of Lloyd Street, with felony maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substances and felony possession of a substance schedule VI.

Police went to Woods’ home and discovered marijuana, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. He has since been released from the Rowan County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• Marijuana was seized during a traffic stop in the 1100 block of North Main Street and East 11th Street.

• Christy Lorraine Boone, 19, was charged on Monday with felony possession of stolen goods while in the 1200 block of Mirror Park Drive.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman reported on Friday someone stole her vehicle from the 100 block of Andrews Ford Road.

• A woman reported on Friday she was the victim of an assault while in the 100 block of Traveler Lane.

• A man reported on Friday that someone stole his truck from the 21300 block of Old Beatty Ford Road, Gold Hill.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of fraud while in the 1200 block of Kepley Road.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of a burglary while in the 2700 block of McFarland Drive.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was the victim of vandalism while in the 100 block of Saw Dust Trail.

• A woman reported on Sunday her property was vandalized in the 400 block of Correll Loop Road.

• A man reported on Sunday his property was vandalized in the 6600 block of U.S. 601 and Old Mocksville Road.

• A man reported on Sunday someone damaged his property in the 100 block of Traveler Lane.

• A man reported on Sunday someone stole items from his property in the 1800 block of Cannon Street, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Sunday he was the victim of larceny while in the 4800 block of Foster Road, Cleveland.

• Antonio David Ruiz, 30, was charged on Friday with misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than half an ounce while in the 2900 block of Daugherty Road, China Grove.

• Xavier Alexander Rushing, 21, was charged on Friday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while at the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Timothy Feree Clawson, 31, was charged on Saturday with felony breaking and entering while in the 100 block of Third Street, China Grove.

• Jayne Ryan Roberts, 31, was charged on Saturday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II in Red Rose Lane and West NC 152, Mooresville.

• Sarah Lynn Harwood, 33, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor possession of a schedule III controlled substance while in Red Rose Lane and West NC 152, Mooresville

• Katlyn Dawn Weddington, 24, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor simple possession schedule II controlled substance in the 400 block of Memory Lane.

• Michael Andrew Callicutt, 38, was charged on Saturday with felony breaking and entering while in the 1300 block of Goodson Road.

• Joshua Gray McDaniel, 30, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia while in the 8400 block of Dogwood Drive, Rockwell.