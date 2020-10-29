Blotter: Rockwell man charged with removing electronic ankle monitor

By Shavonne Potts

SALISBURY — A Rockwell man remains behind bars after he removed his electronic ankle monitor while on parole and later apprehended.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Alex Wesley Sadler, 24, of Broom Street with misdemeanor tampering or interfering with an electronic monitoring device, misdemeanor failure to appear and misdemeanor parole violation.

According to Maj. John Sifford, this all occurred when a probation officer went to the last known address to look for Sadler and he was not there. Probation officials attempted to track Sadler’s ankle monitor but determined it had been removed. Sadler was later located and jailed under a $22,000 secured bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man was assaulted on Tuesday while in the Rowan County Detention Center.

• A man reported on Tuesday his property was burglarized in the 4600 block of Jack Brown Road.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole items from his property in the 1400 block of Holshouser Road, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Tuesday he was the victim of fraud while in the 1100 block of Power Street, China Grove.

• Marcus Dante Bush, 34, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon while at the Rowan County Courthouse.

• John Dillon Webb, 29, was charged on Tuesday with felony larceny while in the 2000 block of Hobson Road, Cleveland.

• Edwardo Renaldo George, 38, was charged on Tuesday with felony possession with intent to manufacture a controlled substance schedule I while in the 200 block of Henderlite Street.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Wednesday someone damaged her yard and stole 11 of the the 12 Republican campaign signs she had in the 300 block of Hawkinstown Road.

• A man reported on Wednesday a handgun was stolen from his vehicle parked in the 400 block of West 15th Street.

• A woman reported on Wednesday someone fired gunshots into the back of her home located in the 300 block of South Link Avenue and struck her bedroom window. She was not home at the time of the shooting.

• A woman reported on Thursday someone stole her vehicle while parked in the 1000 block of Grady Street.