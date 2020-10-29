Education briefs: Wallace and Graham announces scholarships for high school seniors

SALISBURY — Rowan County law firm Wallace and Graham, through its giving initiative, will be awarding a total of $15,000 in scholarships to six county high school seniors at $2,500 each for the 2020-2021 school year.

One senior at each of the county’s public high schools — Salisbury, Carson, East Rowan, West Rowan, North Rowan and South Rowan — will receive a scholarship.

The committee is seeking applicants who have overcome some significant adversity to achieve excellence in academics and/or leadership during their high school career.

The firm has been fighting for clients facing adversity for more than 40 years and wants to recognize the next generation of leaders in Rowan County who have had to overcome.

Applications can be downloaded at www.wallacegraham.com/adversity-scholarship. They should be submitted no later than Feb. 1, 2021 to the designated school’s counselor.

Faith Elementary welcomes veterans

Faith Elementary continues its tradition of celebrating veterans with a Veterans Day breakfast at the school.

The event will be held on Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. Students will perform a short program to honor service members at the front of the school for safety. Veterans will meet on the front lawn under the flagpole to watch the program and enjoy breakfast. Call the school at 704-279-3195 to RSVP. Social distancing is encouraged, and the school asks that you wear a face mask while moving about.