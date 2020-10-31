expand
Ad Spot

October 31, 2020

South Carolina tribe presents casino plan for Kings Mountain

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 31, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration has received a proposal from a South Carolina-based Native American tribe on how it would like to operate a casino in Cleveland County.

Cooper spokesperson Ford Porter confirmed Friday by email that the governor’s office had received the draft from the Catawba Indian Nation, which has plans for a casino and resort on land in Kings Mountain.

Porter didn’t address additional questions asked Friday about the proposal, the existence of which was first reported by WRAL-TV in Raleigh.

Porter told the station that the proposal wasn’t a public record, citing a state law exempting documents dealing with legal proceedings.

Any proposal, if hammered out, would ultimately turn into a gambling compact that lays out what games would be offered and what revenues the state would receive. A governor is usually tasked with working out such agreements.

Porter said a final compact will be made public and need approval from an agency within the U.S. Department of Interior, which also traditionally seeks public input.

The department gave permission in March for the Catawbas to use acreage near Interstate 85 for the casino, declaring that the tribe had a nexus to North Carolina with members and tribal services.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, which is based in far western North Carolina and operates two casinos there, already has sued in federal court to challenge the department’s decision. The Eastern Band says the land is Cherokee historic territory.

A Catawba tribal spokesperson didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment late Friday.
The land for the proposed casino is 35 miles northwest of the Catawba reservation in upstate South Carolina.

An economic development evaluation of the project cited in the Interior Department’s decision found the $273 million investment in the entertainment complex could generate more than 1,600 construction jobs and create more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs once built.

More News

Republicans on defense in state congressional races

As officials face second wave of COVID-19, some resisting steps to curb virus

Biz Roundup: Spalding wins state Executive of the Year award for work as Chamber president

State health officials ease shutdown for church that had 181 COVID-19 cases

Comments

Elections

Republicans on defense in state congressional races

Coronavirus

As officials face second wave of COVID-19, some resisting steps to curb virus

Business

Biz Roundup: Spalding wins state Executive of the Year award for work as Chamber president

Coronavirus

State health officials ease shutdown for church that had 181 COVID-19 cases

News

South Carolina tribe presents casino plan for Kings Mountain

News

Rockingham County ordered to reopen voting site

Racing

Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team partners with Joe Gibbs, Toyota

News

Zeta-caused landslide creates 90-mile detour in Mitchell, McDowell counties

BREAKING NEWS

Rowan County banking icon and community catalyst Paul Fisher dies

Coronavirus

State reports 20 COVID-19 cases at Rockwell Christian School, outbreak at Brightmoor Nursing Center

China Grove

Southern Rowan Christmas Parade to go on with COVID-19 safety measures in place

Local

Cress named Rowan County Emergency Services chief

Crime

Blotter: Two vehicles stolen after being left running

Nation/World

Six dead as Zeta soaks Gulf Coast and Southeast

Elections

Black Lives Matter signs will remain up at Carrboro polling site

Nation/World

Hackers snag $2.3 million from Wisconsin Republican Party

China Grove

In Senate race, Ford doubles cash on hand; Townsend spends $10,000 in House campaign

Elections

Two who attended rally for Trump in Gastonia test positive for COVID-19

Elections

Storm hinders Tillis events; Cunningham campaign activities remain quiet

Local

Trump-supporting organization to have downtown ‘Trump Train Parade’

Local

Spencer planning Christmas festivities for Dec. 12

Crime

Blotter: Rockwell man charged with removing electronic ankle monitor

Coronavirus

County’s rate of tests returning positive continues to decrease, still above 7%

BREAKING NEWS

UPDATED: Three charged in connection with drive-by shooting, vehicle pursuit