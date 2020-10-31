expand
Ad Spot

October 31, 2020

State health officials ease shutdown for church that had 181 COVID-19 cases

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 31, 2020

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Health officials on Friday eased a shutdown of a North Carolina church where a COVID-19 outbreak stemming from a week-long event led to 181 cases and six deaths.

Mecklenburg County health officials announced the decision on the same day 35 new COVID-19 cases and one additional fatality were reported from the outbreak at The United House of Prayer for All People, The Charlotte Observer reported. The church was prohibited last weekend from holding in-person gatherings at its buildings after convocation events earlier this month resulted in the outbreak.

County officials have said church leaders initially failed to comply with public health protocols and refused to help contact tracers identify who attended church events, which kept investigators from potentially containing viral spread.

On Friday, in their first public comments since the outbreak, church leaders praised the county’s decision in a statement and said they were “excited and thankful to be able worship the Lord and do so together.”

The modified order, effective immediately, allows nearly a dozen House of Prayer locations in Mecklenburg County to reopen with capacity limits. Church leaders said they will keep the flagship location closed until Nov. 5.

More News

Republicans on defense in state congressional races

As officials face second wave of COVID-19, some resisting steps to curb virus

Biz Roundup: Spalding wins state Executive of the Year award for work as Chamber president

State health officials ease shutdown for church that had 181 COVID-19 cases

Comments

Elections

Republicans on defense in state congressional races

Coronavirus

As officials face second wave of COVID-19, some resisting steps to curb virus

Business

Biz Roundup: Spalding wins state Executive of the Year award for work as Chamber president

Coronavirus

State health officials ease shutdown for church that had 181 COVID-19 cases

News

South Carolina tribe presents casino plan for Kings Mountain

News

Rockingham County ordered to reopen voting site

Racing

Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team partners with Joe Gibbs, Toyota

News

Zeta-caused landslide creates 90-mile detour in Mitchell, McDowell counties

BREAKING NEWS

Rowan County banking icon and community catalyst Paul Fisher dies

Coronavirus

State reports 20 COVID-19 cases at Rockwell Christian School, outbreak at Brightmoor Nursing Center

China Grove

Southern Rowan Christmas Parade to go on with COVID-19 safety measures in place

Local

Cress named Rowan County Emergency Services chief

Crime

Blotter: Two vehicles stolen after being left running

Nation/World

Six dead as Zeta soaks Gulf Coast and Southeast

Elections

Black Lives Matter signs will remain up at Carrboro polling site

Nation/World

Hackers snag $2.3 million from Wisconsin Republican Party

China Grove

In Senate race, Ford doubles cash on hand; Townsend spends $10,000 in House campaign

Elections

Two who attended rally for Trump in Gastonia test positive for COVID-19

Elections

Storm hinders Tillis events; Cunningham campaign activities remain quiet

Local

Trump-supporting organization to have downtown ‘Trump Train Parade’

Local

Spencer planning Christmas festivities for Dec. 12

Crime

Blotter: Rockwell man charged with removing electronic ankle monitor

Coronavirus

County’s rate of tests returning positive continues to decrease, still above 7%

BREAKING NEWS

UPDATED: Three charged in connection with drive-by shooting, vehicle pursuit