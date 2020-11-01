Blotter: Richfield man faces drug possession, DWI charges after chase, crash

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Richfield man faces methamphetamine charges and driving while impaired after allegedly failing to stop for an officer, crashing his car and running into nearby woods.

The Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority charged Tyler Bryan Beattie, 25, of the 800 block of Tanner Road, with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. The N.C. State Highway Patrol charged Beattie with driving while impaired.

Police Chief Mark Cook told the Post on Saturday an officer attempted to stop Beattie for speeding, but the man failed to stop.

According to an arrest warrant, Beattie was driving a 2008 Hyundai Accent headed north on Faith Road near St. Paul’s Church Road. He crashed into a ditch and the vehicle overturned just outside the Faith city limits. Beattie is accused of running from the car and being found a short time later in the woods near the crash scene.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy was called to the scene with his K-9 to search the area.

Beattie reportedly admitted to a state trooper he was high on drugs while driving. He was issued a $2,500 secured bond and has since been released from the Rowan County Detention Center.

In other crime reports:

• John Travis Pollard, 44, of the 1300 block of Longview Avenue, was charged on Sunday with two counts of felony possession of stolen property, felony larceny, felony larceny of motor vehicle parts, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony conspiracy.

According to arrest warrants, Pollard is accused of possessing stolen sets of golf clubs, vehicle parts and transmission also knowing they were stolen. He’s accused of stealing a mini powerboat and trailer worth $2,500 as well as catalytic converters, bumpers, dash panels and transmission from TK Auto Sales.

He’s said to have broken into the 100 block of Travelers Lane on Oct. 5 and stealing assorted tools that were valued at $9,784, according to arrest warrants. The warrants said Pollard conspired with five others to commit larceny and to break into vehicles at TK Auto Sales as well as take a powerboat from the property of a Salisbury man.

• The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Crystal Ann Bare, 32, of Paige Drive, with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

• The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged John Meece, 33, of the 2200 block of Mary Street, China Grove, with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods/property and with misdemeanor resist, obstruct, delay an officer. Warrants say Meece was in possession of a necklace stolen from a McFarland Drive home. He’s also accused of taking a gold chain necklace and three flatscreen TVs.

• John Robert Campbell, 33, of the 1000 block of Short Street, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor simple possession of a controlled substance schedule VI and misdemeanor injury to property.

Warrants show he was in possession of cocaine and marijuana. He’s also accused of $200 worth of damage to a woman’s 2008 Honda CRV. He’s accused of damaging the driver’s side mirror.

• Jeffrey Wayne Massey, 56, of the 2100 block of McConnell Road, Greensboro, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony maintain a vehicle or dwelling place for controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

A warrant states a Salisbury Police officer found Massey with 13.9 grams of crack cocaine during a stop of a 2004 Lexus ES 330. The officer also found a digital scale in the car.

• Bryan D. Cooper, 32, of the 100 block of Jeff Aveune, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resist, obstruct and delay an officer. The warrant said Cooper gave the officer a fake name and date of birth. He was arrested after the officer responded to a domestic disturbance.