Letter: Pomeroy kind, gentle in ‘My Turn’

I applaud Mrs. Pomeroy’s “My Turn” comments published Tuesday (“Is this really the man you want in the White House”), which were greatly understated and more kind and gentle than warranted. As the syndicated columnist Paul Waldman recently wrote: “Four years ago the Republican Party asked America: What if we gave you the worst? What if we offered you the most dishonest politician in U.S. history (if not in the history of the world)? What if he was literally a con artist, an obvious bigot, nakedly corrupt, utterly ignorant, and as petty and vindictive as a grade-school bully? What would you say to that? Almost the entire GOP said, ‘Hell yeah! That’s exactly what we want.’ ”

And as an added bonus, you also get the worst attorney general, secretary of education, director of the EPA, White House chief of staff as well as the worst West Wing staff and complement of judges selected by the Federalist Society.

And yet we still have crowds of people exposing themselves to 10-degree temperatures and COVID-19, and being stranded in the process, to take part with these incompetents. I guess it just goes to prove that P.T. Barnum wasn’t wrong.

— Gary Rhodes

Granite Quarry