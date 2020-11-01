Letter: YMCA’s academy possible because of United Way

For more than 15 decades, the YMCA’s focus areas have been youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. A strong community can only be achieved when we invest in our kids, our health and our neighbors. The Rowan County United Way understands this and has generously invested in our communities through the Y for many years. Even in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, the Rowan County United Way determined that the YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program and YMCA’s After School Program are worthy of support. This year, the United Way is also investing in the Y’s newest program, Y Academy, the Y’s answer to the virtual and hybrid learning challenges our children are facing.

If not for partners like the United Way, it’s hard to say where we would be today. I know we would not be able to offer the same level of financial assistance and high-quality programming without this type of partnership. We are so grateful for the support of the United Way and appreciate that so many community members trust the United Way with their dollars, which are funneled right back into our community through organizations like the Y.

Our neighbors need to support the United Way now more than ever as we all navigate through these challenging times.

— Jamie Morgan

Salisbury

Editor’s note: Jamie Morgan is CEO of the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA.