expand
Ad Spot

November 1, 2020

Rowan Arts Council grants available

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 1, 2020

The Rowan Arts Council is now accepting applications for North Carolina CARES for Arts grants through Nov. 9.

The North Carolina General Assembly designated $9.4 million federal CARES Act funds for arts councils and arts organizations to mitigate business disruptions caused by COVID-19. The North Carolina Arts Council will distribute these funds on a per-capita basis to all North Carolina counties with a population of less than 1 million people. In many counties, including Rowan, the local arts council will receive the funds and then provide its own grants to eligible recipients.

N.C. Cares for Arts Funds application forms and grant guidelines are available on the Rowan County Arts Council website at visitsalisburync.com/arts-council. Applications must be received no later than Nov. 9. For questions on eligibility or additional information, contact Rowan County Arts Council at 704-638-3100.

The Rowan Arts Council 2020 fall cycle Arts & Cultural Development Grant application deadline is Monday. Application forms and grant guidelines are available on the Rowan Arts Council website at visitsalisburync.com/rowanartscouncil/grants/arts-cultural-grant/  The grant application can now be completed and submitted entirely online. The Rowan Arts Council will also mail applications and guidelines upon request. Applications may be mailed to the RAC Office at 204 E Innes Street, Ste. 120, Salisbury, NC 28144 or emailed to rowanarts@visitsalisburync.com .

Grassroots Grants application forms and grant guidelines are available on the Rowan Arts Council website at visitsalisburync.com/arts-council/grants/grassroots/ The Rowan Arts Council will also mail applications and guidelines upon request. Applications must be received no later than Monday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More News

F&M banking icon, community catalyst Paul Fisher dies

Local voters excited about early voting turnout, have mixed feelings about election possibilities

Walkers bring conversations about suicide, mental health ‘Into the Light’

Foster care system changes to adapt to COVID-19

Comments

Business

F&M banking icon, community catalyst Paul Fisher dies

China Grove

Local voters excited about early voting turnout, have mixed feelings about election possibilities

Local

Walkers bring conversations about suicide, mental health ‘Into the Light’

Local

Foster care system changes to adapt to COVID-19

Lifestyle

Rowan Arts Council grants available

Education

Hightower tops all school board candidates in money raised, spent; Sanborn close behind

Education

Weather caused some students to learn from home all week

Faith

Faith briefs: Nov. 1

Faith

First United Methodist hosts alternative fall festival

Lifestyle

Chef Santos to host benefit dinner for Piedmont Players

Business

Taking flight: Pilot behind aviation school looks to expand reach, bring love of flight to high schoolers

Faith

Ministry making 500-mile trek passes through Rowan

Elections

Trump Train Parade takes to downtown Salisbury streets; cars sound horns at voting site

Elections

Republicans on defense in state congressional races

Coronavirus

As officials face second wave of COVID-19, some resisting steps to curb virus

Business

Biz Roundup: Spalding wins state Executive of the Year award for work as Chamber president

Coronavirus

State health officials ease shutdown for church that had 181 COVID-19 cases

News

South Carolina tribe presents casino plan for Kings Mountain

News

Rockingham County ordered to reopen voting site

Racing

Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team partners with Joe Gibbs, Toyota

News

Zeta-caused landslide creates 90-mile detour in Mitchell, McDowell counties

BREAKING NEWS

Rowan County banking icon and community catalyst Paul Fisher dies

Coronavirus

UPDATED: State reports 20 COVID-19 cases at Rockwell Christian School, outbreak at Brightmoor Nursing Center

China Grove

Southern Rowan Christmas Parade to go on with COVID-19 safety measures in place