Tennis: Sophomore with local ties owns 2 state titles

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Sophomore Bryson Langford, 15, recently won her second state doubles championship in Kansas.

Langford is the daughter of former local tennis stars — Salisbury High graduate Susan Saunders and Lexington native Thad Langford.

Langford and her partner, Greta Stechschulte, attend Shawnee Mission East High School. They won the championship match 6-0, 6-0 against freshman teammates Abigail Long and Katie Schmidt to finish 26-0. They also led Shawnee Mission East to the team title.

It was a repeat 6A championship (the largest classification in Kansas) for Langford/Stechschulte. They also took the state title as freshmen, prevailing 6-3, 6-4 in the final. They had a record of 27-2.

Langford, who is rated as a three-star recruit, is currently ranked 10th in Kansas, 14th in the Plains region and 241st nationally. Stechschulte is ranked seventh in Kansas, ninth in the Plains region and 206th nationally.