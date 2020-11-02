Blotter: Salisbury man arrested after dispute, altercation with officers

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Friday after allegedly causing a disturbance and charging toward an officer at the Rowan County Courthouse.

The Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Abraham Jr., 23, was in a verbal confrontation with Jeff Barger, the county’s clerk of court, prompting deputies to stand by. Deputies then walked Abraham to the West Liberty Street exit, throughout which Abraham was verbally confrontational and argumentative.

Abraham then allegedly pushed back against one of the officers, Deputy Travis Z. McDougal, and refused to leave. Abraham then fell and said he was pushed by McDougal, but deputies pointed to a camera located outside, warrants stated. Abraham then allegedly charged McDougal with his hands raised.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputies arrested Abraham after getting him on the ground. He was charged with three misdemeanors, including assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and resist/obstruct/delay officer (non-assault.) He was issued a $5,000 secured bond by the magistrate.

Maj. John Sifford said Abraham had been there during the prior week creating a disturbance as well.

In other crime reports:

• Joshua Zeaquon Green, 24, was arrested on Friday in Kannapolis on a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Harold William Foster, 49, was arrested on Friday on misdemeanor charges of simple assault and injury to personal property.

• Brandon Riley Templeton, 25, was arrested on Friday on a misdemeanor charge of possession of schedule IV controlled substance.

• Deputies also responded to a reported larceny on Friday at Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 125 Tingle Drive, Suite 300, in Salisbury. A representative of the store told officers a man stole multiple articles of clothing worth $530. The clothing included six zip-up Nike jackets and two pairs of Nike sweatpants. The suspect allegedly ran after exiting the store, and got into a vehicle and left. The store representative could only recall part of the license plate, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

