November 3, 2020

2020 Rowan County general election results

By Staff Report

Published 8:19 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The following are results for competitive local races and some of the biggest state and federal races. The results below only include votes cast in Rowan County. To view local or statewide results from the N.C. Board of Elections, visit: er.ncsbe.gov.

41 of 41 precincts are completely reported in addition to early and most absentee by mail votes

President

• Donald J. Trump (REP): 49,053 votes

• Joseph R. Biden (DEM): 22,889 votes

• Jo Jorgensen (LIB): 562 votes

• Howie Hawkins (GRE): 153 votes

• Don Blankenship (CST): 99 votes

U.S. Senate

• Thom Tillis (REP): 46,218 votes

• Cal Cunningham (DEM): 22,419 votes

• Shannon W. Bray (LIB): 2,220 votes

• Kevin E. Hayes (CST): 1,412 votes

13th Congressional District

• Ted Budd (REP): 48,916 votes

• Scott Huffman (DEM): 22,742 votes

Governor

• Dan Forest (REP): 46,448 votes

• Roy Cooper (DEM): 25,240 votes

• Steven J. DiFiore (LIB): 733 votes

• Al Pisano (CST): 314 votes

NC State Senate District 33

• Carl Ford (REP): 48,576 votes

• Tarsha Ellis (DEM): 22,523 votes

NC House of Representatives District 76

• Harry Warren (REP): 25,360 votes

• Al Heggins (DEM): 16,098 votes

NC House of Representatives District 77

• Julia Howard (REP): 16,725 votes

• Keith Townsend (DEM): 5,358 votes

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education Seat No. 3 (Nonpartisan)

• Brian Hightower: 30,163 votes

• Kathy McDuffie Sanborn: 28,943 votes

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education Seat No. 5 (Nonpartisan)

• Alisha Byrd-Clark: 30,244 votes

• Jonathan Stuart Barbee: 28,345 votes

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Seat No. 7 (Nonpartisan)

• Susan H. Cox: 28,394 votes

• Jennifer Studer: 27,492 votes

 

