expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

A guide to key down-ballot North Carolina races

By News Service Report

Published 2:26 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020

By Jonathan Drew and Gary D. Robertson

Associated Press

RALEIGH — Democrats flipped two open U.S. House seats that they had been favored to win in North Carolina on Tuesday while Republicans defended two seats that had turned into competitive races, leaving the state’s congressional delegation with an 8-5 split in favor of the GOP.

The congressional races were among key down-ballot races that also included contests that were determining the power balance in the state’s legislature. Republicans maintained control of both legislative chambers.

The key presidential battleground also has a hotly contested U.S. Senate race. And Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper was reelected, defeating Republican challenger Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

Below is a look at key down-ballot races for the U.S. House, state legislature, top statewide offices and the state Supreme Court.

U.S. HOUSE
Democrats flipped two U.S. House seats after the Republicans who currently hold those seats declined to run for reelection because the boundaries tilted left, while the GOP held onto two other seats in closely contested races.

Democrat Kathy Manning beat Republican Joseph Lee Haywood in the Greensboro-area 6th Congressional District, and Deborah Ross defeated Republican Alan Swain in the Raleigh-area 2nd Congressional District.

The two seats had previously been in GOP hands before district boundaries were redrawn in 2019 as part of court-mandated redistricting.
Meanwhile, two other closely contested races went in the GOP’s favor.

Republican Madison Cawthorn won the 11th District in western North Carolina, a seat vacated by Mark Meadows, who became President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

In the 8th District, which runs along several counties in the southern part of the state, Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson defeated Democratic challenger Patricia Timmons-Goodson, who previously served on the state Supreme Court.

Both of those districts had been considered Republican-leaning, but the races proved to be close.

Meanwhile, nine incumbents who were favored also retained their seats. Incumbent U.S. Reps. David Price and G.K. Butterfield were reelected, and U.S. Rep. Alma Adams ran unopposed.

Republican U.S. Reps. Patrick McHenry, Ted Budd, Dan Bishop, Virginia Foxx, David Rouzer and Greg Murphy — all who had been favored to win — were reelected.

LEGISLATURE:
North Carolina Republicans withstood a massive effort by Democrats inside the state and nationally to retake both General Assembly chambers.

Election results on Tuesday showed GOP candidates winning majorities in the 50-seat Senate and 120-seat House so the party could extend control for another two years and retain their conservative policy agenda. Democrats had been on a multimillion-dollar spending push to win several additional seats in each chamber and flip power.

The GOP majorities mean Republicans will be able in 2021 to redraw district maps for the next decade based on new census figures. Republicans controlled redistricting in the 2010s. Their maps were almost continuously in court after Democrats and their allies filed lawsuits.

Despite several races in each chamber still uncalled due to close, unofficial results, Republicans have won 27 seats in the Senate and 65 in the House.

COUNCIL OF STATE
In a slate of other top statewide contests, Republican Mark Robinson was elected lieutenant governor, becoming the first African American to hold that position.

Robinson, a Greensboro resident who earned notice following a viral video of a gun rights speech he gave, defeated Democrat Yvonne Holley, a state legislator.

Other Republican incumbents who won included longtime Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, state Treasurer Dale Folwell and Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.

All 10 offices that comprise the group of top elected officials known as the Council of State were being decided in the general election.

More News

AP: NC still too close to call

Election: Trump wins Florida, locked in tight races with Biden

A guide to key down-ballot North Carolina races

Republicans keep control of N. Carolina legislative chambers

Comments

News

AP: NC still too close to call

News

Election: Trump wins Florida, locked in tight races with Biden

Elections

A guide to key down-ballot North Carolina races

Elections

Republicans keep control of N. Carolina legislative chambers

Elections

Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

Elections

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wins reelection

Elections

Incumbents Budd, Hudson hold off Democrat challengers to retain congressional seats

Elections

All three Republican incumbents claim victory in local Senate, House races

Education

Cox appears to win school board seat despite conceding; Hightower, Byrd-Clark also leading on election night

BREAKING NEWS

Unofficial Rowan County general election results

Crime

Blotter: Apartment, vehicle damaged after shots fired at Overbrook Road apartment

Crime

Man with history of assault crimes convicted of failure to report social media account

Coronavirus

Two congregate care facilities see new COVID-19 outbreaks

Elections

Livingstone College students walk together to vote on Election Day

Elections

North Carolina will keep 4 polling places open longer

Elections

Photos: Friends wave American flags over interstate, encourage people to ‘go out and vote’

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with heroin, damaging mother’s home

News

County takes steps to address soil inspection backlog

Education

School board meets to discuss superintendent applications

Local

City council to hold public hearing for ‘Project Hero’

Education

Kannapolis elementary students back in class five days

Local

Bringing the broadband: County’s efforts to expand internet access coming to fruition

Coronavirus

59 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man arrested after dispute, altercation with officers