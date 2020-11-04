Area Sports Briefs: SAC preseason basketball polls

From staff reports

The 2020-21 South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball season gets under way on Nov. 21.

Each team will have regular COVID-19 testing weekly to ensure the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and administrators.

Each institution will have limited spectator seating in order to comply with state and local health guidelines. Fans should check with the host institution before making plans to attend any SAC basketball games in person.

Catawba women’s basketball was picked third in the preseason poll of South Atlantic Conference coaches. Catawba, 23-6 last season, received two first-place votes.

Catawba senior Taisha DeShazo is on the preseason All-SAC first team, while sophomore Lyrik Thorne is on the second team.

Carson-Newman, 22-8 last season, is the favorite and received seven first-place votes.

Defending champion Anderson, 26-5, is picked second and received four first-place votes. Carson graduate McKenzie Gadson averaged 7.4 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Trojans as a freshman.

Wingate, 17-13 last year, was picked fourth. Salisbury grad Bryanna Troutman averaged 9.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs as a freshman.

See the Scoreboard for the complete poll and the preseason all-conference teams.

SAC men’s basketball

Catawba’s men were picked fifth in the preseason poll of South Atlantic Conference coaches.

The favorite is Lincoln Memorial. The Railsplitters were 32-1 last season and are ranked third nationally entering this season. Lincoln Memorial received 11 of 13 first-place votes.

Queens, 24-7 last season, is picked second and is ranked 12th nationally.

Lenoir-Rhyne and Tusculum also are picked ahead of Catawba. The Indians were 20-10 a year ago and were headed to the Southeast Regional when the season was halted.

See the Scoreboard for the complete poll and the preseason all-conference teams.

Golf

GARS members played at Corbin Hills.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Ted Weant with a net of 63.81.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Mike Sides with a net of 60.33.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was John Cress with a net of 67.02. Low ‘D’ Flight player was Randy Edwards with a net of 71.31.

Low gross score was a par 72 by Larry Petrea. Low net winner was Sides.

Mel Smith made an eagle 3 on the No. 18 hole.

Running

The Ed Dupree Redo 5K is set for Saturday, Nov. 7, at East Rowan High School.

Entry is by donation and benefits Hospice and the Ed Dupree Scholarship Fund.

Runners and walkers are invited.

Contact Salisburyrowanrunners.org at 704-310-6741.

High school football

Salisbury High four-star recruit Jalon Walker announced a scholarship offer from Florida State.

The junior linebacker said he’ll list six finalists on Friday.

College football

The Charlotte 49ers have announced that they have added a non-conference home football game to the 2020 schedule against Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Nov. 14. The game will be played at the 49ers’ Jerry Richardson Stadium. Game time is set for 12 noon and it will be broadcast on ESPN3.

Fall baseball

Two East Rowan teams reached the finals of the local fall league.

East won 11-1 against Carson and 6-2 against Mount Pleasant in semifinals.

Cameron Padgett pitched five innings against Carson, while McCall Henderson pitched three against Mount Pleasant.

•••

The Kannapolis Towelers won two games on Monday.

Michael Specht, Mason Murdock and Michael Gracer combined on a no-hitter in a 7-0 win against Central Davidson.

In a 6-3 win against East Davidson, Tanner Kaler and Chase Ervin did the pitching.