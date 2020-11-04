expand
November 4, 2020

Blotter:$2200 worth of tools stolen James River Equipment

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:54 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of over $2200 worth of tools from James River Equipment after deputies were alerted via an alarm at the business.

Deputies determined someone cut a fence at 1571 Julian Road and threw a rock through a window there, said Chief Deputy David Ramsey.

Three Stihl chainsaws valued at $390 each and a Stihl concrete saw valued at $1,080 were stolen. The damage is estimated to be around $2,000. Two suspects were shown on surveillance video wearing hooded sweatshirts and gaining entry onto the property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 7045-216-8700 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Northstar Energy Services reported on Monday someone stole items from the 100 block of Kepley Road.

• A man reported on Monday someone stole items from a vehicle parked in the 3300 block of West Innes Street.

• A man reported on Monday he was the victim of larceny while in the 600 block of Walton Road.

• A woman reported on Monday someone attempted to break into her property in the 2700 block of Chalice Court.

• A woman reported on Monday someone stole her vehicle sometime between Oct. 17 and Oct. 26 from the 2400 block of Wind Swept Way, Rockwell.

• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of an assault while in the 2200 block of Kenwood Drive, Kannapolis.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole items from his vehicle while in the 1800 block of Shive Road.

• Moore Electrical reported on Tuesday someone stole items from the business in the 2200 block of East N.C. 152, China Grove.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole items from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Shuping Mill Road.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone broke into his property in the 2300 block of Woodsdale Street, Kannapolis.

• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of an assault while in the 2200 block of Woodcrest Drive, Kannapolis.

• Barbara Keith Katheran Keith, 40, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon while in the 700 block of Thompson Road.

• Christopher Michael Gilbert, 38, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor simple assault while in the 6700 block of Unity Church Road, Kannapolis.

• Austin Matthew Milette, 24 was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor assault on a female while at the courthouse.

• Ryan Casy Gyurik, 20, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 2200 block of Woodcrest Drive, Kannapolis.

