expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

Nine displaced after East Spencer apartment fire

By Shavonne Potts

Published 6:21 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020

EAST SPENCER — Nine people were displaced Tuesday following a fire at an East Spencer apartment complex that fire officials said was started after a lamp ignited nearby material, said Fire Chief Shawn McBride.

The fire occurred just before 3 a.m. at East Winds Apartment complex, located at 420 Boundary St.

McBride said the fire was ruled unintentional. A lamp that did not have a shade, fell over and ignited some items that were near it, he said.

The fire was contained in an upstairs apartment, but three other units had water damage. There were two people who lived in the upstairs apartment. No injuries were reported.

It took firefighters 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze from the following departments: East Spencer, Salisbury, Spencer, Union, Granite Quarry and Ellis Cross Country. McBride said there were a few more trucks than would typically respond because the response was for an apartment building.

Firefighters had to remove copious amounts of items from the home in order to ensure all of the fire was extinguished.

More News

Nine displaced after East Spencer apartment fire

New COVID-19 death reported at Liberty Commons

Cleveland man wanted in Iredell County for human trafficking, sexual servitude charges

China Grove weighs future of town’s stormwater program

Comments

East Spencer

Nine displaced after East Spencer apartment fire

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 death reported at Liberty Commons

Crime

Cleveland man wanted in Iredell County for human trafficking, sexual servitude charges

China Grove

China Grove weighs future of town’s stormwater program

Crime

Blotter:$2200 worth of tools stolen James River Equipment

News

AP: NC still too close to call

Elections

A guide to key down-ballot North Carolina races

Elections

Republicans keep control of N. Carolina legislative chambers

Elections

Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

Elections

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wins reelection

Elections

Incumbents Budd, Hudson hold off Democrat challengers to retain congressional seats

Elections

All three Republican incumbents claim victory in local Senate, House races

Education

Cox appears to win school board seat despite conceding; Hightower, Byrd-Clark also leading on election night

BREAKING NEWS

Unofficial Rowan County general election results

Crime

Blotter: Apartment, vehicle damaged after shots fired at Overbrook Road apartment

Crime

Man with history of assault crimes convicted of failure to report social media account

Coronavirus

Two congregate care facilities see new COVID-19 outbreaks

Elections

Livingstone College students walk together to vote on Election Day

Elections

North Carolina will keep 4 polling places open longer

Elections

Photos: Friends wave American flags over interstate, encourage people to ‘go out and vote’

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with heroin, damaging mother’s home

News

County takes steps to address soil inspection backlog

Education

School board meets to discuss superintendent applications

Local

City council to hold public hearing for ‘Project Hero’