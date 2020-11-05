Holiday 2020 issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

SALISBURY — The Holiday 2020 issue of Salisbury the Magazine, a publication of the Salisbury Post, has reached subscribers and is now available elsewhere.

Closures prompted by the response to COVID-19 have affected a few of the normal distribution sites. If you can’t find a copy at your regular spot, magazines are available at the Salisbury Post office, 131 W. Innes St.

The holiday cover features a scene from the Christmas community of Salisburian Carol Lewis. Calling it “Carolville,” Lewis meticulously sets up the miniature city every year in the den of her home, and it brings a feeling of warmth and seasonal cheer to all who see it.

Also featured in this issue is interior designer and staging specialist Kim Hardiman, who finds herself especially in demand during the holidays, as homeowners and businesses seek her help in decorating for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Elsewhere, the magazine spends a Thanksgiving morning rabbit hunting with the Barger family and their friends — a longtime tradition for everyone involved.

On the northern end of Rowan County, Ann and Reggie Hall share an inside look at the elaborate Christmas decorations inside their large home along the Yadkin River.

In China Grove, Elaine Howle shows off all the seasonal owls she has on display over the holidays — part of an owl-related collection numbering more than 10,000 items.

Contributing writer Deirdre Parker Smith shares three hearty recipes for holiday casseroles.

The magazine also catches up with Rowan Original Jenny Lee, executive director of Rowan County United Way, for a quick question-and-answer interview.

Alissa Redmond of South Main Book Company provides three reading recommendations in Bookish. The Through the Lens photo comes from Josh Bergeron, and Christopher Smith contributed the artwork for Salisbury’s the Place.

Salisbury the Magazine publishes nine times a year. The Winter issue will be reaching subscribers in mid December and distributed elsewhere right before Christmas.

To advertise or subscribe to Salisbury the Magazine, call 704-797-POST or go to www.SalisburyThe Magazine.com. You can also visit the Salisbury Post office at 131 W. Innes St. to sign up.

— Mark Wineka, editor, Salisbury the Magazine