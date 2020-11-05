Letter: End the Salisbury cruise-ins

Never before have I thought it necessary to write a letter to the editor.

It’s Saturday night, and I sit in my living room listening to the ungodly noise created by this ridiculous drive-in in Salisbury, which was created by someone who had too much time on their hands.

These people do not contribute anything (nada, zilch, zero) to our downtown shop owners or restaurants. All they do is ride around and around the town square revving engines and squealing tires. Those of us who live downtown, shop here and eat here should not be subjected to this weekly horror show. This should be terminated immediately.

— Brenda Munday

Salisbury