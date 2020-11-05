expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

Letter: Miracle man of Salisbury leaves a legacy

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 5, 2020

His name was Fisher, Paul Fisher. It was only fitting that Paul Fisher past away the same time as Sean Connery. Connery was famous as Bond, James Bond. They have a lot in common such as being calm under pressure, fighting the good fight and incredibly resourceful.

Paul Fisher was a mentor to many. He was a natural leader. Able to weave life principles from everyday occurrences, his wisdom was shared freely and with humility. His community impact felt for generations — both past and future.

To do justice to his legacy, this eulogy will sound like a filibuster. His life was remarkable. One of his famous sayings was “it’s a miracle.”

For all of us, Paul Fisher was a miracle. The agent 007 hero of our lifetime.

— Missie and Greg Alcorn

Salisbury

More News

Police, sheriff warn about ongoing gift card scam

Rowan County sees highest voter turnout since ’84 general election

Susan Cox says she’ll serve temporarily on Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education

City council to vote on ‘Project Hero’ tax incentive grant today

Comments

Crime

Police, sheriff warn about ongoing gift card scam

Elections

Rowan County sees highest voter turnout since ’84 general election

Education

Susan Cox says she’ll serve temporarily on Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education

Local

City council to vote on ‘Project Hero’ tax incentive grant today

Local

‘A super generous gift:’ United Way announces anonymous donor, progress toward goal at meeting

Education

Salisbury Academy brings sustainability coordinator intern on board for 2020-21

Education

Library hosting event on local school options

Education

In-person child care did not increase COVID-19 risk for teachers, study says. What can we learn from that?

Elections

Most expensive Senate race in U.S. history too close to call between Tillis, Cunningham

Local

Holiday 2020 issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Education

Salisbury Academy students take on effort to shrink carbon footprints

Education

Shoutouts

News

A guide to key down-ballot North Carolina races

Elections

Local party leaders react to Rowan’s strong support for GOP candidates

Crime

Spencer man pleads guilty to shipping marijuana through mail, receives probation

East Spencer

Nine displaced after East Spencer apartment fire

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 death reported at Liberty Commons

Crime

Cleveland man wanted in Iredell County for human trafficking, sexual servitude charges

China Grove

China Grove weighs future of town’s stormwater program

Crime

Blotter:$2200 worth of tools stolen James River Equipment

News

AP: NC still too close to call

Elections

A guide to key down-ballot North Carolina races

Elections

Republicans keep control of N. Carolina legislative chambers

Elections

Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden