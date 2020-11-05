expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

Letter: Paul Fisher’s death a blow to the community

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 5, 2020

I have been privileged to know and work with many servant leaders and Mr. Paul (Fisher) is at the top of my list.

What a positive and inspirational leader he was. He never asked anyone to do anything that he was unwilling to do himself. In my many experiences with Mr. Paul dating back to going to Farmers and Merchants Bank in Granite Quarry with my mother, I never heard him say a negative word about anyone. He was always so positive, perfectly embodying the “can do” spirit.

When members of the Salisbury-Rowan Society of the Triangle visited Salisbury last year, most in our group did not know Mr. Paul when he spoke to us. I have continued to hear positive comments about his inspirational remarks about the Bell Tower Green Park project

Losing this dynamic leader is a blow to our community; however, I am certain that we will continue to honor this visionary by doing a little bit more in his memory.

— Phil Kirk

Raleigh

More News

Police, sheriff warn about ongoing gift card scam

Rowan County sees highest voter turnout since ’84 general election

Susan Cox says she’ll serve temporarily on Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education

City council to vote on ‘Project Hero’ tax incentive grant today

Comments

Crime

Police, sheriff warn about ongoing gift card scam

Elections

Rowan County sees highest voter turnout since ’84 general election

Education

Susan Cox says she’ll serve temporarily on Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education

Local

City council to vote on ‘Project Hero’ tax incentive grant today

Local

‘A super generous gift:’ United Way announces anonymous donor, progress toward goal at meeting

Education

Salisbury Academy brings sustainability coordinator intern on board for 2020-21

Education

Library hosting event on local school options

Education

In-person child care did not increase COVID-19 risk for teachers, study says. What can we learn from that?

Elections

Most expensive Senate race in U.S. history too close to call between Tillis, Cunningham

Local

Holiday 2020 issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Education

Salisbury Academy students take on effort to shrink carbon footprints

Education

Shoutouts

News

A guide to key down-ballot North Carolina races

Elections

Local party leaders react to Rowan’s strong support for GOP candidates

Crime

Spencer man pleads guilty to shipping marijuana through mail, receives probation

East Spencer

Nine displaced after East Spencer apartment fire

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 death reported at Liberty Commons

Crime

Cleveland man wanted in Iredell County for human trafficking, sexual servitude charges

China Grove

China Grove weighs future of town’s stormwater program

Crime

Blotter:$2200 worth of tools stolen James River Equipment

News

AP: NC still too close to call

Elections

A guide to key down-ballot North Carolina races

Elections

Republicans keep control of N. Carolina legislative chambers

Elections

Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden