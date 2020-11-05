expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

Library hosting event on local school options

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 5, 2020

Staff report

SALISBURY — Rowan Public Library will partner with local organizations to present a program about different schooling options available in the county at 4 p.m. on Nov. 13.

The program will be an opportunity for local parents and caregivers to learn more about the different schooling options available.

The library is partnering with Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ Summit Virtual Academy, the Rowan County Homeschool Association and North Carolinians for Home Education to offer a virtual program, “Getting Schooled: Learning All About Alternative Education Options in Rowan County.”

“Over the last few months, the pandemic has really changed the way we approach so many different aspects of life,” said Sydney Smith, RPL’s young adult librarian. “So many people are wondering if traditional, in-person learning in the public setting is the best option for their children. This program will be a great opportunity for citizens to ask questions to representatives directly involved in virtual schooling and homeschooling so they can compare their options and get a clear view on which education avenues are best for their children’s needs.”

Virtual programs like this allow RPL to continue to serve the community, providing a virtual space where people can come together, learn more about local resources and find the information they need to make sound decisions for their children’s education pathways.

“This program will be a great way to get citizens ‘face-to-face’ with real representatives who can answer specific virtual schooling and homeschooling questions in a socially-distanced way,” Smith said.

The free virtual event will be held via Zoom, and participants can dial in as well for audio only. To participate via Zoom or audio-only, visit bit.ly/GettingSchooledRPL to register by noon on Nov. 13. You can also email Sydney.Smith@rowancountync.gov or call 704-216- 7841 to register.

More News

Police, sheriff warn about ongoing gift card scam

Rowan County sees highest voter turnout since ’84 general election

Susan Cox says she’ll serve temporarily on Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education

City council to vote on ‘Project Hero’ tax incentive grant today

Comments

Crime

Police, sheriff warn about ongoing gift card scam

Elections

Rowan County sees highest voter turnout since ’84 general election

Education

Susan Cox says she’ll serve temporarily on Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education

Local

City council to vote on ‘Project Hero’ tax incentive grant today

Local

‘A super generous gift:’ United Way announces anonymous donor, progress toward goal at meeting

Education

Salisbury Academy brings sustainability coordinator intern on board for 2020-21

Education

Library hosting event on local school options

Education

In-person child care did not increase COVID-19 risk for teachers, study says. What can we learn from that?

Elections

Most expensive Senate race in U.S. history too close to call between Tillis, Cunningham

Local

Holiday 2020 issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Education

Salisbury Academy students take on effort to shrink carbon footprints

Education

Shoutouts

News

A guide to key down-ballot North Carolina races

Elections

Local party leaders react to Rowan’s strong support for GOP candidates

Crime

Spencer man pleads guilty to shipping marijuana through mail, receives probation

East Spencer

Nine displaced after East Spencer apartment fire

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 death reported at Liberty Commons

Crime

Cleveland man wanted in Iredell County for human trafficking, sexual servitude charges

China Grove

China Grove weighs future of town’s stormwater program

Crime

Blotter:$2200 worth of tools stolen James River Equipment

News

AP: NC still too close to call

Elections

A guide to key down-ballot North Carolina races

Elections

Republicans keep control of N. Carolina legislative chambers

Elections

Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden