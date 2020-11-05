expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

Salisbury City Hall, customer service center to close to public as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

By Natalie Anderson

Published 5:24 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Rowan County and across North Carolina, city staff will close City Hall and customer service center lobby to the public until further notice.

While the Salisbury City Hall is closed to the public at this time, the Salisbury customer service center’s lobby will be closed beginning Nov. 9. The drive-thru will remain open to accept cash payments only. Other methods of payment can be made by calling 704-638-5300, visiting salisburync.gov/pay or by using drop-off boxes.

Meanwhile, after reopening the city’s development and code services office (the one-stop shop) to the public in August, City Manager Lane Bailey said the office will return to appointment-only visits. Appointments must be made with a 24-hour notice by calling 704-638-5208.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, councilwoman Tamara Sheffield thanked Bailey and city staff for “ramping up” the city’s social responsibility in following the three Ws and limiting the spread of COVID-19.

“We all love our citizens, and we’ve already had 120 across our county pass away through COVID-related symptoms,” Sheffield said. “I think we all care enough about our citizens to say let’s try the three Ws. Let’s follow the CDC guidelines, and please let us get through this so that we can support our small businesses and get back in business.”

Bailey said city staff are now encouraging more remote work among staff after relaxing those measures recently amidst the pandemic.

All Parks and Recreation facilities will remain closed. However, tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball courts, park shelters, parks, playgrounds and greenways are open.

The Salisbury Police Department is still providing services but remains closed to walk-ins. An emergency phone is located outside the entrance to communicate with a dispatcher or have an officer dispatched to the location where an incident has occurred. The ability to pick up an incident report is temporarily suspended, but they can be provided via email after contacting the Records Department at 704-638-5333. Accident reports are available online at p2c.salisburync.gov.

Additionally, Salisbury Police Thursday fingerprint services remain closed until further notice, along with the ride along and/or tours.

Parking payments with remittance forms can be mailed to 130 E. Liberty St. Salisbury, NC 28144. Matters related to obtaining evidence can be discussed with Robin Rogers, who can be contacted at 704-638-2095.

The Family Crisis Center of Rowan County can be reached at 704-638-4718.

Salisbury Transit has suspended bus services on Saturday until further notice, but will continue to operate from 6 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bus fares are also currently suspended. The full schedule and list of stops can be viewed at salisburync.gov/Government/Transit/Stops-and-Times.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

More News

Salisbury City Hall, customer service center to close to public as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

North Carolina AG, chief justice race outcomes likely days away

Police, sheriff warn about ongoing gift card scam

Rowan County sees highest voter turnout since ’84 general election

Comments

Coronavirus

Salisbury City Hall, customer service center to close to public as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Elections

North Carolina AG, chief justice race outcomes likely days away

Crime

Police, sheriff warn about ongoing gift card scam

Elections

Rowan County sees highest voter turnout since ’84 general election

Education

Susan Cox says she’ll serve temporarily on Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education

Local

City council to vote on ‘Project Hero’ tax incentive grant today

Local

‘A super generous gift:’ United Way announces anonymous donor, progress toward goal at meeting

Education

Salisbury Academy brings sustainability coordinator intern on board for 2020-21

Education

Library hosting event on local school options

Education

In-person child care did not increase COVID-19 risk for teachers, study says. What can we learn from that?

Elections

Most expensive Senate race in U.S. history too close to call between Tillis, Cunningham

Local

Holiday 2020 issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Education

Salisbury Academy students take on effort to shrink carbon footprints

Education

Shoutouts

News

A guide to key down-ballot North Carolina races

Elections

Local party leaders react to Rowan’s strong support for GOP candidates

Crime

Spencer man pleads guilty to shipping marijuana through mail, receives probation

East Spencer

Nine displaced after East Spencer apartment fire

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 death reported at Liberty Commons

Crime

Cleveland man wanted in Iredell County for human trafficking, sexual servitude charges

China Grove

China Grove weighs future of town’s stormwater program

Crime

Blotter:$2200 worth of tools stolen James River Equipment

News

AP: NC still too close to call

Elections

A guide to key down-ballot North Carolina races