Salisbury City Hall, customer service center to close to public as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Rowan County and across North Carolina, city staff will close City Hall and customer service center lobby to the public until further notice.

While the Salisbury City Hall is closed to the public at this time, the Salisbury customer service center’s lobby will be closed beginning Nov. 9. The drive-thru will remain open to accept cash payments only. Other methods of payment can be made by calling 704-638-5300, visiting salisburync.gov/pay or by using drop-off boxes.

Meanwhile, after reopening the city’s development and code services office (the one-stop shop) to the public in August, City Manager Lane Bailey said the office will return to appointment-only visits. Appointments must be made with a 24-hour notice by calling 704-638-5208.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, councilwoman Tamara Sheffield thanked Bailey and city staff for “ramping up” the city’s social responsibility in following the three Ws and limiting the spread of COVID-19.

“We all love our citizens, and we’ve already had 120 across our county pass away through COVID-related symptoms,” Sheffield said. “I think we all care enough about our citizens to say let’s try the three Ws. Let’s follow the CDC guidelines, and please let us get through this so that we can support our small businesses and get back in business.”

Bailey said city staff are now encouraging more remote work among staff after relaxing those measures recently amidst the pandemic.

All Parks and Recreation facilities will remain closed. However, tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball courts, park shelters, parks, playgrounds and greenways are open.

The Salisbury Police Department is still providing services but remains closed to walk-ins. An emergency phone is located outside the entrance to communicate with a dispatcher or have an officer dispatched to the location where an incident has occurred. The ability to pick up an incident report is temporarily suspended, but they can be provided via email after contacting the Records Department at 704-638-5333. Accident reports are available online at p2c.salisburync.gov.

Additionally, Salisbury Police Thursday fingerprint services remain closed until further notice, along with the ride along and/or tours.

Parking payments with remittance forms can be mailed to 130 E. Liberty St. Salisbury, NC 28144. Matters related to obtaining evidence can be discussed with Robin Rogers, who can be contacted at 704-638-2095.

The Family Crisis Center of Rowan County can be reached at 704-638-4718.

Salisbury Transit has suspended bus services on Saturday until further notice, but will continue to operate from 6 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bus fares are also currently suspended. The full schedule and list of stops can be viewed at salisburync.gov/Government/Transit/Stops-and-Times.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.