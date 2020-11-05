expand
November 5, 2020

Salisbury Police Department Christmas bicycle giveaway applications available online

By Shavonne Potts

Published 5:32 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

SALISBURY — The application process for this year’s Salisbury Police Department bicycle giveaway will be available online due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

This is the 19th year the law enforcement agency has partnered with Gerry Wood Auto Group to provide bikes for children in need within the city of Salisbury. Parents or guardians complete an application. The application will be processed and families will be notified if they meet the criteria for their child to receive a bike, said Police Capt. Brian Stallings.

In order to receive bike, children must resident of the city of Salisbury, be between the age of 5 and 14 and be present at the home on the day the bike is delivered.

Preference will be given to children of families who have the greatest need. The application is for families who have never qualified for a bicycle from the program.

In previous years all children received candy canes and those who are younger and not eligible for a bike received teddy bears. To minimize contact this year, Stallings said, police will not gift candy canes and teddy bears.

The deadline to apply for the bike giveaway is Friday, Nov. 27, and can be completed via salisburync.gov/ChristmasBike.

Any application received after the deadline will not be accepted or considered.

 

