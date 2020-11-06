expand
Ad Spot

November 6, 2020

Moose Lodge in Mooresville facing sanction for illegal gambling

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, November 6, 2020

CHARLOTTE (AP) — A Moose Lodge could lose its liquor license and pay a fine after state agents discovered illegal pool gambling involving NASCAR races, authorities said.

The N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission reported the game was discovered at the Mooresville lodge on March 5, The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday. No one answered the phone at the lodge on Thursday.

A report by an Alcohol Law Enforcement agent said cigarette cartons were cut open, with handwritten names on one side and numbers on the other covered by a flap. An envelope attached to the carton contained $85, according to the report.

An employee told the agent that customers paid $5 to participate in the lottery, writing their name across from the covered numbers, the report said. After a race finished, the numbers were revealed and the money awarded, the report said. The employee told the agent similar games are played at the lodge awarding prizes like guns and money.

The lodge faces suspension for five days starting Dec. 4 unless it pays a $500 fine by Nov. 30, the report said. The offer isn’t final until it is ratified at the commission’s next meeting on Wednesday, said Jeff Strickland, commission spokesman.

More News

Packers pound undermanned 49ers 34-17

Duke vs. UNC: Victory Bell up for grabs Saturday

Outcome in attorney general, chief justice races likely days away

City approves tax incentive grant request for local company seeking expansion

Comments

Elections

Outcome in attorney general, chief justice races likely days away

Business

City approves tax incentive grant request for local company seeking expansion

Elections

Judges in Georgia, Michigan dismiss Trump lawsuits as Biden inches closer to 270

Elections

After election results, Cooper says, ‘There is a lot of status quo’

News

Moose Lodge in Mooresville facing sanction for illegal gambling

Business

Production underway at EGGER Wood Products facility in Linwood

Local

Noise heard from Duke Combined Cycle Station not an explosion, part of bringing plant back online

Education

Local schools, colleges keep COVID-19 cases low

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County reach 122

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 6

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry revenues trending up despite pandemic

Local

Salisbury Police Department Christmas bicycle giveaway applications available online

Coronavirus

Salisbury City Hall, customer service center to close to public as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Elections

North Carolina AG, chief justice race outcomes likely days away

Crime

Police, sheriff warn about ongoing gift card scam

Elections

Rowan County sees highest voter turnout since ’84 general election

Education

Susan Cox says she’ll serve temporarily on Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education

Local

City council to vote on ‘Project Hero’ tax incentive grant today

Local

‘A super generous gift:’ United Way announces anonymous donor, progress toward goal at meeting

Education

Salisbury Academy brings sustainability coordinator intern on board for 2020-21

Education

Library hosting event on local school options

Education

In-person child care did not increase COVID-19 risk for teachers, study says. What can we learn from that?

Elections

Most expensive Senate race in U.S. history too close to call between Tillis, Cunningham

Local

Holiday 2020 issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available