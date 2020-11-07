Area Sports Briefs: Swimmers lead Catawba’s return to athletics

Columbia International’s Kira Rymer

From staff reports

ROCKY MOUNT — Catawba athletics competed for the first time in nearly eight months as the men’s and women’s swim teams traveled to the Rocky Mount Family YMCA for a meet with host Barton.

Barton came away with a 185-51 win in the women’s meet and claimed a 175-79 victory on the men’s side.

Catawba leaders

• Carolin Bek won the 1000 free.

• Berta Vidal Carnero won the 200 IM.

• Tobias Mielke won the 100 breast and 200 breast.

• Leon Heiermann won the 1000 free and 500 free.

• Ofek Malul won the 50 free

Catawba will host Lees-McRae at the Johnson Pool this coming Saturday.

Driver commits

Carson pitcher/outfielder Dylan Driver committed to Catawba.

Driver was having one of the best 2020 seasons in the state when the baseball season was stopped last spring and he excelled for the Rowan NC3 team over the summer.

College volleyball

Tori Hester (West Rowan) had 16 kills, five digs, three aces and a block in Troy’s 3-1 home win against Appalachian State on Friday.

• Hester had 12 kills and 11 digs as Troy won 3-1 against App. State on Saturday.

•••

Kira Rymer (South Rowan) helped Columbia International win three matches over the weekend.

Rymer had 11 kills and seven digs vs. Kentucky Christian. She had seven kills and four aces vs. Brenau. She had seven kills in a big win vs. Reinhardt.

Local golf aces

Henry Morgan made a hole-in-one on the 140-yard No. 7 hole at Rolling Hills.

Witnessing the shot were Dan McCombs, Shawn Cline, Jeff McIntyre and David Huneycutt.

•••

Charlie Fisher made a hole-in-one at The Revival Golf Course at the Crescent on Friday.

Fisher used a pitching wedge from the gold tees on the No. 8 hole.

The shot was witnessed by Neil Shouse, Gary Craver and Mike Burton.

Fall baseball

The Kannapolis Towelers pounded Oak Grove 11-4. Michael Gracer drove in three runs, Jake Dameron scored three, and Michael Specht pitched three inning without allowing a hit.

• In a 4-1 win against North Davidson, Dameron had a two-run triple to back strong pitching by Brandon Moore and Mason Murdock.

• The Towelers blasted Bag Brothers Baseball Academy 14-4. Chase Ervin led the way with three hits and three RBIs.

• Tyler Grady had three hits and Dameron had two hits and scored twice in a 3-1 win against the West Raleigh Skeeters. Specht won it, and Gracer closed it.

Travel softball

Emma Clarke (West Rowan) had two homers and four RBIs in the Carolina Cardinals’ 9-4 win against the Birmingham Thunderbolts on Saturday.

• Clarke had a double and two RBIs in a 7-5 win against Fury Platinum.

•••

Abbey Nixon (Carson) went 2-for-2 in Team NC’s 10-3 win against the Atlanta Vipers.

• Nixon and Ellen Yang (Salisbury) had two hits in a 16-11 loss to the EC Bullets.

• Yang had two hits in a 9-1 loss to the Vipers.