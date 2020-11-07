expand
Ad Spot

November 7, 2020

Creed snatches Truck Series title from teammate in overtime

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 7, 2020

By JENNA FRYER AP

Auto Racing Writer

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sheldon Creed gambled on new tires for a two-lap overtime and snatched the Truck Series championship away from teammate Brett Moffitt.

Moffitt was cruising to his second title in three years when a spin brought out a caution Friday night at Phoenix Raceway. Creed was one of 14 drivers to pit for fresh tires, restarted eighth and figured he’d watch Moffitt win the title for the team.

But Moffitt was a sitting duck as the leader on four old tires. He was passed immediately on the restart and faded all the way to 10th as the field cruised past.
Creed dashed to the lead right before taking the white flag and led the final overtime lap for the first Truck Series championship of his career.

“I pride myself on my restarts. We just needed a good restart right there,” Creed said. “I just went as hard as I could. I knew if I did, I’d have a shot.”

GMR Racing had Creed, Moffitt and rookie Zane Smith all in the four-driver finale and Creed helped Chevrolet open championship weekend with its first trophy. After being locked out of the Cup Series championship round since 2016, Chevy has strong contenders this year in all three of NASCAR’s national series. Chase Elliott races Sunday for the Cup.

The race was atypically clean for the rowdy Truck Series, which has been a demolition derby during the playoffs. But the finale was trouble-free until Dawson Cram was spun to bring out the late caution and force extra laps.

Creed, an X-Games gold medalist and two-time Stadium Super Trucks Series champion, won for a Truck Series-best fifth time.

Moffitt at least twice in his post-race comments was critical of race strategy and not pitting before overtime, a pointed shot at crew chief Chad Norris. Moffitt led a race-high 78 laps and finished 10th.

“I don’t have much good to say. We finally hit the setup right and can’t call a race to save our lives,” Moffitt fumed. “It’s cost us multiple times this year and now it’s cost us a championship.”

Moffitt broke both his legs in a moto bike crash the first weekend of NASCAR’s shutdown during the pandemic and used the 10-week layoff to recover. He didn’t miss a race and nearly won a second title in three years, but is likely losing his ride at GMR next week because of sponsorship.

Moffitt does not bring his own funding and his seat can be bought by another driver. Earlier this week he lamented the promise of landing a competitive ride in any series next season and thought winning the title would help.

He was admittedly in a foul mood after the race, one in which Moffitt honored seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson with a tribute paint scheme.

“I don’t even know what I’m doing next year, so that’s that,” he said. “This year’s been hell on and off the racetrack. It’s been a tough year in my personal life with everything that happened. Having a bad year on track certainly doesn’t help that at all.

“Honestly, I’m just glad it’s over at this point.”

Grant Enfinger finished 13th in a Ford for ThorSport Racing. He was the only driver in the final four not representing GMR. ThorSport and GMR field a combined nine trucks in series where young drivers are trying to launch a national level NASCAR career.

More News

The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency

State’s Republicans seek more data to resolve top races

Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19

NFL teams keep close watch on COVID-19, but all Week 9 games are on

Comments

Elections

The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency

Elections

State’s Republicans seek more data to resolve top races

Coronavirus

Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19

News

Kristin Cooper, state’s first lady, apologizes for comment on Trump supporters

Business

Hiring held steady last month but signs of caution as virus worsens

Coronavirus

Rowan County ending week with two new COVID-19 deaths, two new congregate outbreaks

Crime

Blotter: Rowan man charged with cocaine possession found passed out at gas station

Crime

Two charged in connection to drive-by shooting

Local

Salisbury mayor says months of closed meetings ‘winding down,’ action could be taken Monday

Elections

Richfield commissioner who died in September wins another term

Elections

Outcome in attorney general, chief justice races likely days away

Business

City approves tax incentive grant request for local company seeking expansion

Elections

Judges in Georgia, Michigan dismiss Trump lawsuits as Biden inches closer to 270

Elections

After election results, Cooper says, ‘There is a lot of status quo’

News

Moose Lodge in Mooresville facing sanction for illegal gambling

Business

Production underway at EGGER Wood Products facility in Linwood

Local

Noise from Duke Combined Cycle Station part of bringing plant back online

Education

Local schools, colleges keep COVID-19 cases low

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County reach 122

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 6

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry revenues trending up despite pandemic

Local

Salisbury Police Department Christmas bicycle giveaway applications available online

Coronavirus

Salisbury City Hall, customer service center to close to public as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Elections

North Carolina AG, chief justice race outcomes likely days away