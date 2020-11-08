American Cancer Society will have virtual Charlotte benefit

Re-Imagine Charlotte, a benefit for the American Cancer Society (formerly the Cattle Baron’s Ball), will be held virtually this year with an on-air WCCB, TV 18, Charlotte’s CW broadcast on Nov. 14, 7-7:30 p.m. The program, hosted by WCCB News anchor Morgan Fogarty and 2019 Mrs. North Carolina and breast cancer survivor, Phaedra Pistone, will feature candid conversations with an American Cancer Society-funded Charlotte researcher, Dr. Jai Patel; entertainment by Andy Velo and survivor stories.

For more information on the event or to register for the silent auction, visit acsengage.org/ReimagineCharlotte.

The Mission Moment, to support the critical work of the American Cancer Society, is presented by the Albemarle Foundation.

Nashville country music entertainer Andy Velo will perform his new single, ‘Wouldn’t Be The First Time’ from his upcoming album. After the gala, Velo will perform straight from Nashville for an after party that will be live streamed on WCCBCharlotte.com/reimagine and on American Cancer Society North Carolina Facebook Live.

Re-Imagine Charlotte’s silent auctions opened Wednesday close Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. To preview the site and see auction items, go to acscharlotte2020.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse. Some of the featured items include a Boston Red Sox VIP Experience for four, a Big Green Egg grill accompanied by an Orca cooler, local original art, virtual wine tasting experience and in-home chef experience by celebrity chef David Burke.

There is still time to treat yourself to a special Re-Imagine at Home dinner from Red Salt by David Burke’s Charlotte restaurant by going to redsaltbydb.com/acs-reimagine-dinner/ to select and reserve your meal. With each purchase, Burke will donate a portion to the American Cancer Society. The three-course meal for two will be available for curbside pickup from 4-6 p.m. The Re-Imagine at home dinner experience is limited to 80 orders, with orders being taken through Wednesday.