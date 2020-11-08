Blotter: Pender County man accused of shooting 11 rounds into occupied vehicle

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

WOODLEAF — A Pender County man was charged Saturday after her allegedly used a handgun to fire 11 rounds in a parking lot in Woodleaf.

An arrest report state that Tony Ray Shelton Jr., 35, of Burgaw, used a semi-automatic .40 handgun to fire more than 10 rounds at a person in a parking lot located at 3425 NC 801 in Woodleaf. In doing so, Shelton caused more than $200 in damage to the victim’s vehicle, a white 2013 Nissan Versa, while the victim was inside the vehicle.

Shelton was arrested on a felony count of discharging a weapon on occupied property, a misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon and two misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property.

Other damages in the arrest reports show Shelton allegedly caused more than $200 in damages to a 2008 Chrysler Sebring and a 2007 Toyota Highlander during the shooting spree.

Shelton is currently booked at the Rowan County Detention Center, with a total bond of $73,500 across all four counts.

In other arrest reports:

• Dalton Lewis Moody, 20, of Asheboro, was arrested Sunday with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Moody is currently booked at the Rowan County Detention Center with a secured bond of $5,000.

• A China Grove woman, who refused to disclose her name, was charged on Sunday with assault with deadly weapon on a government official as well as resisting a public officer. The arrest report alleges the woman assaulted a Landis police officer with a metal fire poker by swinging it at Porter’s head. At the time, Porter was investigating a suspicious person trespassing on someone else’s property. The report also states the woman refused to put down the weapon and physically resisted an arrest by Porter.

• Alexander Patrick Schang, 29, of Mooresville, was charged Sunday with indecent exposure after allegedly exposing his private parts in the presence of someone at a public place on Mooresville Road.

• A Salisbury man who didn’t disclose his name was charged Friday with larceny of a motor vehicle. The report alleges the man stole a white Pontiac Grand Prix valued at $2,500 with license plate FMA8399.

• Tristan Teuscher, 22, of Rockwell was charged Sunday with a misdemeanor count of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon. An arrest report alleges Teuscher possessed 2 milligrams of Alprazolam and conceal carried off his property a wooden baton wrapped in electrical tape.

• River Kyle Lowe, 21, of Salisbury was charged with a felony count of possessing five or more counterfeit instruments and a misdemeanor count of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. An arrest report alleges Lowe possessed marijuana and 15 different types of counterfeit dollar bills. Lowe is booked in the Rowan County Detention Cente with a bond of $30,000.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.