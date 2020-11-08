expand
Ad Spot

November 8, 2020

Darrell Blackwelder column: Oak tree not producing acorns

By Darrell Blackwelder

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 8, 2020

A Salisbury resident emailed me last week and was concerned about his oak trees. They were doing quite well but had no acorns for the past two seasons. He was wondering if there was a problem with his trees. There are a few situations that will cause oak trees not to produce nuts. Environmental and weather conditions are an important factor in acorn production. When oak trees bloom in the spring, they are often subject to uncommon weather conditions. The flowers of oak tree species are diecious type meaning the male and female parts are separated but located nearby on the same tree. Female and male flowers may not mature at the same time to pollinate. The female flower is very small and are only fertile for a short time in the spring, sometimes only for a week. If there is a weather problem such as a late frost or heavy rainfall during the fertility period, the fragile bloom may be damaged or destroyed and there will be no fruit. Poor pollination is a common problem with many species of oaks pecan and other trees. It can vary from one tree to another or one area or another. It just depends on the time of year and tree’s condition. Extreme temperature fluctuations, droughts and flooding have a tremendous influence on the overall health of the tree also a basis for poor acorn pollination and premature acorn drop.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu .

More News

Piedmont Correctional inmates say prison failing to provide efficient care during pandemic

‘Time to heal’ — Biden wins presidency behind boost from Pennsylvania

Transportation Museum to host festive train ride, drive-thru light show to celebrate holidays

Industry rankings give North Carolina high marks for business, tax climate

Comments

Crime

Piedmont Correctional inmates say prison failing to provide efficient care during pandemic

Nation/World

‘Time to heal’ — Biden wins presidency behind boost from Pennsylvania

News

Transportation Museum to host festive train ride, drive-thru light show to celebrate holidays

Business

Industry rankings give North Carolina high marks for business, tax climate

Local

‘I love this little town’: Downtown cruise-ins become weekend staple, social event among car lovers

Lifestyle

American Cancer Society will have virtual Charlotte benefit

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County employers holding virtual career fair Thursday

Business

From food truck to chophouse, local chef sees dream turn into reality

Lifestyle

First Baptist taking its Christmas music service outside

Education

Kannapolis City Schools wraps up first week of plan A for elementary schools

News

NC Republicans seek data to resolve top races

Nation/World

Harris pays tribute to Black women in 1st speech as VP-elect

Coronavirus

County ends week with two COVID-19 deaths, two new outbreaks as 12% of cases remain active

Elections

Harris becomes first Black woman, South Asian elected VP

BREAKING NEWS

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Elections

State’s Republicans seek more data to resolve top races

Coronavirus

Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19

News

Kristin Cooper, state’s first lady, apologizes for comment on Trump supporters

Business

Hiring held steady last month but signs of caution as virus worsens

Coronavirus

Rowan County ending week with two new COVID-19 deaths, two new congregate outbreaks

Crime

Blotter: Rowan man charged with cocaine possession found passed out at gas station

Crime

Two charged in connection to drive-by shooting

Local

Salisbury mayor says months of closed meetings ‘winding down,’ action could be taken Monday

Elections

Richfield commissioner who died in September wins another term