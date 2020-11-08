expand
Ad Spot

November 9, 2020

Helicopter crashes near Highway Patrol academy in Raleigh

By News Service Report

Published 11:07 pm Sunday, November 8, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A helicopter belonging to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol crashed Sunday near the agency’s training academy in Raleigh. No one was injured.

The Highway Patrol pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft when the crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. near an intersection, department spokesman Sgt. Chris Knox said. The helicopter did not collide with any vehicles.

Knox said the Federal Aviation Administration will be involved in the investigation. He said the aircraft appears to be a “total loss” based on initial observations. No other details of the crash were immediately available.

The Highway Patrol and the local fire department were among the agencies that responded to the scene.

Two years ago, another helicopter crashed in the area. In that case, the helicopter’s rotor hit the ground after a Highway Patrol pilot struggled to control the aircraft. That caused the helicopter to fall on its side. The pilot and a passenger suffered minor injuries.

More News

Blotter: Pender County man accused of shooting 11 rounds into occupied vehicle

Political Notebook: What happens to campaign signs after elections?

Biden seeks to move quickly, build out his administration

Helicopter crashes near Highway Patrol academy in Raleigh

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Pender County man accused of shooting 11 rounds into occupied vehicle

Elections

Political Notebook: What happens to campaign signs after elections?

Elections

Biden seeks to move quickly, build out his administration

News

Helicopter crashes near Highway Patrol academy in Raleigh

Crime

Piedmont Correctional inmates say prison failing to provide efficient care during pandemic

Nation/World

‘Time to heal’ — Biden wins presidency behind boost from Pennsylvania

News

Transportation Museum to host festive train ride, drive-thru light show to celebrate holidays

Business

Industry rankings give North Carolina high marks for business, tax climate

Local

‘I love this little town’: Downtown cruise-ins become weekend staple, social event among car lovers

Lifestyle

American Cancer Society will have virtual Charlotte benefit

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County employers holding virtual career fair Thursday

Business

From food truck to chophouse, local chef sees dream turn into reality

Lifestyle

First Baptist taking its Christmas music service outside

Education

Kannapolis City Schools wraps up first week of plan A for elementary schools

News

NC Republicans seek data to resolve top races

Nation/World

Harris pays tribute to Black women in 1st speech as VP-elect

Coronavirus

County ends week with two COVID-19 deaths, two new outbreaks as 12% of cases remain active

Elections

Harris becomes first Black woman, South Asian elected VP

BREAKING NEWS

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Elections

State’s Republicans seek more data to resolve top races

Coronavirus

Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19

News

Kristin Cooper, state’s first lady, apologizes for comment on Trump supporters

Business

Hiring held steady last month but signs of caution as virus worsens

Coronavirus

Rowan County ending week with two new COVID-19 deaths, two new congregate outbreaks