expand
Ad Spot

November 8, 2020

Salisbury's Jalon Walker (25) brings down a Carson High runner. (JON C. LAKEY / SALISBURY POST FILE PHOTO)

High school football: Salisbury High’s Jalon Walker trims recruiting list to six

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 8, 2020

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Jalon Walker is such a major prospect that when he adjusts his list of potential college destinations, it’s major news.

Walker

A Salisbury High junior outside linebacker, Walker is rated as the state’s No. 2 college prospect in the Class of 2021. He’s also ranked as the No. 2 outside linebacker in his class nationally and the 41st prospect overall. He had a strong camp showing in Matthews and has been rising steadily in the rankings.

Walker, an outstanding student who is now listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, received an offer from virtually every major program.

He offered a top-10 list in late August.

On Friday, he announced a new top six. Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio State stayed on the list. Alabama, which offered Walker in early September, has been added. LSU, Arizona State, Notre Dame, Texas and Texas A&M are no longer listed among the schools he’s considering.

Walker visited North Carolina and Clemson before COVID-19 restricted such visits.

A four-star prospect who could become a five-star when football finally arrives in February, Walker is the son of Catawba head football coach Curtis Walker, who also was a Hall of Fame player for the Indians.

Walker’s former defensive coordinator at Catawba, Keith Henry, has a son, K.J., who is a defensive end at Clemson. K.J. and Jalon are good friends. That’s just one of the connections that has made Clemson the perceived favorite.

Walker also has been a regular at Clemson camps for three summers.

Walker has been the priority linebacker target for Clemson for months. The Tigers extended one of their first offers for the Class of 2022 to Walker on June 1.

Salisbury went 13-3, won three playoff road games and was 2AA state runner-up in 2019.

Walker made 121 tackles as a sophomore. He had eight tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries, six pass deflections, three forced fumbles, two interceptions (one pick-six) and two sacks. He was one of the key men on a Salisbury defense that posted five shutouts.

He could play defensive end or linebacker, versatility that allowed Salisbury to present a 3-4 defense or a 4-3 look. Walker dictated a lot of opposing play-calls. Teams generally ran the ball to the side of the field where he wasn’t.

Walker also made an impact as a receiver when coach Brian Hinson’s Hornets needed a big target in the passing game. He had three touchdown catches.

 

 

 

 

More News

Piedmont Correctional inmates say prison failing to provide efficient care during pandemic

‘Time to heal’ — Biden wins presidency behind boost from Pennsylvania

Transportation Museum to host festive train ride, drive-thru light show to celebrate holidays

Industry rankings give North Carolina high marks for business, tax climate

Comments

Crime

Piedmont Correctional inmates say prison failing to provide efficient care during pandemic

Nation/World

‘Time to heal’ — Biden wins presidency behind boost from Pennsylvania

News

Transportation Museum to host festive train ride, drive-thru light show to celebrate holidays

Business

Industry rankings give North Carolina high marks for business, tax climate

Local

‘I love this little town’: Downtown cruise-ins become weekend staple, social event among car lovers

Lifestyle

American Cancer Society will have virtual Charlotte benefit

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County employers holding virtual career fair Thursday

Business

From food truck to chophouse, local chef sees dream turn into reality

Lifestyle

First Baptist taking its Christmas music service outside

Education

Kannapolis City Schools wraps up first week of plan A for elementary schools

News

NC Republicans seek data to resolve top races

Nation/World

Harris pays tribute to Black women in 1st speech as VP-elect

Coronavirus

County ends week with two COVID-19 deaths, two new outbreaks as 12% of cases remain active

Elections

Harris becomes first Black woman, South Asian elected VP

BREAKING NEWS

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Elections

State’s Republicans seek more data to resolve top races

Coronavirus

Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19

News

Kristin Cooper, state’s first lady, apologizes for comment on Trump supporters

Business

Hiring held steady last month but signs of caution as virus worsens

Coronavirus

Rowan County ending week with two new COVID-19 deaths, two new congregate outbreaks

Crime

Blotter: Rowan man charged with cocaine possession found passed out at gas station

Crime

Two charged in connection to drive-by shooting

Local

Salisbury mayor says months of closed meetings ‘winding down,’ action could be taken Monday

Elections

Richfield commissioner who died in September wins another term