expand
Ad Spot

November 8, 2020

‘I love this little town’: Downtown cruise-ins become weekend staple, social event among car lovers

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 8, 2020

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — With North Carolina known as the home of NASCAR, it’s no surprise downtown cruise-ins have become a weekend staple among local car lovers.

“When I think of North Carolina, this is what I think of,” said Connie Campbell, a Lincoln County resident.

Campbell was among the people in downtown Salisbury Saturday for another edition of downtown cruise-ins that have organically become a weekly occurrence. Salisbury’s North Main Street has become a place for car aficionados to parade or park their prized vintage cars while enjoying the company of fellow car lovers.

Campbell and her partner, Monty Utz, cruised into downtown Salisbury for the first time in their ’65 Chevy Corvette. Campbell said the event is a fun opportunity to meet and network with other car lovers, learn new things and have fun.

“It’s definitely a social event for car fanatics,” she said. “I love this little town.”

And what makes it a cruise-in, she said, is that some people show up and prompt others to join whether they know the other car owners or not.

Campbell said some men were looking under the hood of her Corvette as they were discussing remodeling a similar car. She added that the event provides an opportunity for car lovers to mingle and learn things from one another.

She was particularly nostalgic about one local’s ’61 AMC Rambler 400 Convertible. Though that one was orange, she recalls her grandmother owning a baby blue Rambler, which was rare at a time when most cars were black or white, Campbell said.

The orange Rambler is owned by Salisbury resident Harry Mayors, who said his is one of six others owned in the country. It moved from Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Texas, to Florida and then to New York before Mayors bought the car online.

Mayors, who’s also a U.S. Army veteran, said cruise-ins were popular in the area in the ’70s. But only a couple months ago did the cruise-ins make their way back to downtown Salisbury, with most taking place on Friday and Saturday nights.

The cruise-ins provide an opportunity to socialize and share stories, Mayors said.

“It’s all about cars,” he added.

Both Campbell and Utz said they see the cruise-ins are good for business, especially amidst the pandemic.

While a public Facebook page called “Salisbury Downtown Draggers & Cruise In Info” keeps locals up to date with future cruise-ins, locals said cruisincarolinamagazine.com displays a calendar of where cruise-ins are taking place all over the state. Other local places include Concord, Mooresville and Monroe.

Other cars at Saturday’s cruise-in included a ’74 Oldsmobile, owned by local resident Eddie Meacham, and a ’35 Ford, owned by local resident Joe Powlas. Powlas also owns a ’31 Ford Coupe and ’53 Ford Victoria.

Powlas said he wants to see Salisbury get more behind the cruise-ins and that they should begin earlier in the summer. He floated around the idea of a food vendor, portable toilets and perhaps some more lights in the area.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

More News

Piedmont Correctional inmates say prison failing to provide efficient care during pandemic

‘Time to heal’ — Biden wins presidency behind boost from Pennsylvania

Transportation Museum to host festive train ride, drive-thru light show to celebrate holidays

Industry rankings give North Carolina high marks for business, tax climate

Comments

Crime

Piedmont Correctional inmates say prison failing to provide efficient care during pandemic

Nation/World

‘Time to heal’ — Biden wins presidency behind boost from Pennsylvania

News

Transportation Museum to host festive train ride, drive-thru light show to celebrate holidays

Business

Industry rankings give North Carolina high marks for business, tax climate

Local

‘I love this little town’: Downtown cruise-ins become weekend staple, social event among car lovers

Lifestyle

American Cancer Society will have virtual Charlotte benefit

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County employers holding virtual career fair Thursday

Business

From food truck to chophouse, local chef sees dream turn into reality

Lifestyle

First Baptist taking its Christmas music service outside

Education

Kannapolis City Schools wraps up first week of plan A for elementary schools

News

NC Republicans seek data to resolve top races

Nation/World

Harris pays tribute to Black women in 1st speech as VP-elect

Coronavirus

County ends week with two COVID-19 deaths, two new outbreaks as 12% of cases remain active

Elections

Harris becomes first Black woman, South Asian elected VP

BREAKING NEWS

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Elections

State’s Republicans seek more data to resolve top races

Coronavirus

Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19

News

Kristin Cooper, state’s first lady, apologizes for comment on Trump supporters

Business

Hiring held steady last month but signs of caution as virus worsens

Coronavirus

Rowan County ending week with two new COVID-19 deaths, two new congregate outbreaks

Crime

Blotter: Rowan man charged with cocaine possession found passed out at gas station

Crime

Two charged in connection to drive-by shooting

Local

Salisbury mayor says months of closed meetings ‘winding down,’ action could be taken Monday

Elections

Richfield commissioner who died in September wins another term