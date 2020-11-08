Kahrs painting accepted into art show

Keyth Kahrs, of Salisbury, has been accepted into the Arts Council of Wayne County’s 41st National Annual Art Show. Out of more than 370 entries, 82 paintings from across the country were selected by the appointed juror, a nationally recognized artist.

This exhibit will be on display until Nov. 24 at the Arts Council of Wayne County gallery, located at 102 N. John St., in Goldsboro.

The painting is titled “Cuban Chicken,” acrylic on canvas, and measures 20 inches by 24 inches in size. It’s based on a photograph from a trip to Cuba in 2015.