November 8, 2020

Letter: Lock him up after voting twice

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 8, 2020

“Union County resident Richard Becht says he merely ‘wanted my one vote to count,’ ” the Charlotte Observer reported. “On Halloween, he cast his ballot at an early voting location in Wingate. But a few days later, he said, he checked his voter history on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website and saw no indication that his vote had been recorded. So on Election Day, the 49-year-old registered Republican went to the polls again, where he said a worker told him there was no record of his first vote, and that he should vote again.”

It looks to me like this Trump supporter is trying to help Trump’s claim that he made several weeks ago about mail-in ballots in N.C. I think he should be investigated. If the voting place had a camera, check to see if he was there. If he wasn’t, arrest him and lock him up.

— Calvin Safrit

Salisbury

