Letter: Thank you for jobs well done

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the hundreds of people who served as “democracy heroes” by working the early voting and Election Day poll locations for the 2020 general election.

Without you, this election would not have happened. Also, a great big “thank you” to the staff of the Rowan County Board of Elections who worked tirelessly to ensure Rowan County had a free, fair, safe election.

There were very minor glitches but all in all Rowan County can be proud of the effort put forth by the “heroes” and staff. Regardless of the outcome, we showed we can do this in a pandemic and be successful.

Also, a thank you to my fellow members of the Rowan County Board of Elections for being there to administer the effort. Lastly, thank you to the citizens of Rowan who did their duty and came out to vote your voice. We are all a little bit better for casting our vote.

— George W. Benson

Salisbury

Editor’s note: George W. Benson is a member of the Rowan County Board of Elections.