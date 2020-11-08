expand
Ad Spot

November 8, 2020

Mack Williams column: Walking in Tropical Storm Zeta’s wake

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 8, 2020
By Mack Williams
For the Salisbury Post
I live close to the border of Piedmont Virginia and North Carolina; and over a week ago, one night had been filled with Tropical Storm Zeta’s wind and rain. The storm was preceded, as always, by a bit of “barometric havoc” within my sinuses.
On the following morning, the sun was starting to proudly show its disc again, like “The Aten” of ancient Egypt, but the wind was still so brisk that the remaining “en-twigged” leaves displayed both sides as they flapped, almost propellor-like.
My previous day’s walk was a bust because of the rain, so I now decided to take my chance despite the wind.
Shortly into my walking, I realized the brisk wind was not enough to overpower the lingering, oppressive humidity of a just-passed tropical storm’s remnants, but I walked on.
Some autumn leaves that were just at the threshold of falling before the storm had been pushed over the brink en masse by Zeta’s winds. It was like Zeta was making the decision for them.
Of those pines in the local park which needles turn yellow in the fall, their needles had been cast down by Zeta, part of the asphalt walkway now resembling a yellow asphalt (not brick) road. These needles actually provided a bit of traction for my well-worn sneaker treads.
Some fallen small branches from both deciduous and pine trees seemed to have been pushed into little piles by “nature’s leaf blower.”
A piece of dead tree limb had fallen onto the walkway. Since that walkway is also traversed by cars, it looked like it had been run over by some vehicle. Its mashed wood looked wet and pulpy, making me think back to that old beige paper provided in my youth at Granite Quarry School for our class to first learn to write. I thought back to the tiny splinters of wood still visible in that lower-grade paper.
At the close of my walk, I realized that what I had just seen scattered about was kind of like the flotsam and jetsam seen on the beach following a tropical storm, but this was flotsam and jetsam of a far inland, terrestrial nature.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More News

Piedmont Correctional inmates say prison failing to provide efficient care during pandemic

‘Time to heal’ — Biden wins presidency behind boost from Pennsylvania

Transportation Museum to host festive train ride, drive-thru light show to celebrate holidays

Industry rankings give North Carolina high marks for business, tax climate

Comments

Crime

Piedmont Correctional inmates say prison failing to provide efficient care during pandemic

Nation/World

‘Time to heal’ — Biden wins presidency behind boost from Pennsylvania

News

Transportation Museum to host festive train ride, drive-thru light show to celebrate holidays

Business

Industry rankings give North Carolina high marks for business, tax climate

Local

‘I love this little town’: Downtown cruise-ins become weekend staple, social event among car lovers

Lifestyle

American Cancer Society will have virtual Charlotte benefit

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County employers holding virtual career fair Thursday

Business

From food truck to chophouse, local chef sees dream turn into reality

Lifestyle

First Baptist taking its Christmas music service outside

Education

Kannapolis City Schools wraps up first week of plan A for elementary schools

News

NC Republicans seek data to resolve top races

Nation/World

Harris pays tribute to Black women in 1st speech as VP-elect

Coronavirus

County ends week with two COVID-19 deaths, two new outbreaks as 12% of cases remain active

Elections

Harris becomes first Black woman, South Asian elected VP

BREAKING NEWS

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Elections

State’s Republicans seek more data to resolve top races

Coronavirus

Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19

News

Kristin Cooper, state’s first lady, apologizes for comment on Trump supporters

Business

Hiring held steady last month but signs of caution as virus worsens

Coronavirus

Rowan County ending week with two new COVID-19 deaths, two new congregate outbreaks

Crime

Blotter: Rowan man charged with cocaine possession found passed out at gas station

Crime

Two charged in connection to drive-by shooting

Local

Salisbury mayor says months of closed meetings ‘winding down,’ action could be taken Monday

Elections

Richfield commissioner who died in September wins another term