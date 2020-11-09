Catawba athletics: No fans at Catawba basketball

Catawba College has announced that due to the current state and local pandemic guidelines, the College will not permit outside attendance at home events.

Catawba is scheduled to host a swim meet on Saturday, November 14 and a basketball doubleheader on Saturday, November 21.

“In consideration of both the North Carolina Governors’ orders and the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and game staff personnel, we have decided to not allow fans at this time,” said Larry Leckonby, Director of Athletics.”

Catawba’s home basketball events will be streamed on the school’s website at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/catawba/

Catawba Indian games will also be available on the radio through WSAT Memories 1280