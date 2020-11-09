expand
November 9, 2020

College football: Wisconsin confident it will play Saturday at Michigan

By Post Sports

Published 2:01 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst

 

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

No. 13 Wisconsin expects to return to play Saturday at Michigan after canceling its last two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

“We feel confident that we have a handle on the situation and are excited to play this week at Michigan,” athletic director Barry Alvarez said Monday. “As we have done throughout, we will continue to monitor our testing results and base our decision on those results.”

Wisconsin officials said Monday they have five active COVID-19 cases involving three staff members and two players. Five of the last six days have resulted in no positive cases. Only one staffer and one player have tested positive over the last week.

The Badgers have resumed regular game-week preparations and practiced Monday morning. School officials noted they will continue monitoring testing results to determine any athletic activities moving forward.

Wisconsin hasn’t played since a season-opening 45-7 victory over Illinois on Oct. 23. The Badgers canceled games at Nebraska and at home with Purdue over the last two weeks. As recently as last week, Wisconsin had 27 active COVID-19 cases involving 15 players and 12 staffers.

“We had no new positives on Tuesday and Wednesday which was a great sign,” Alvarez said. “That’s when we started thinking Friday could be a day we could get the team together to start doing things with an eye towards having a regular practice week this week. So we were cautious on Friday and Saturday, split guys into groups, and just did conditioning.”

