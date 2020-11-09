Suspect strikes multiple vehicles in chase from Rockwell to Salisbury

SALISBURY – A man was in handcuffs in downtown Monday night after a car struck multiple vehicles during a chase that stretched from Rockwell to West Innes Street in Salisbury.

While many details were not immediately available, officers on the scene said a man struck at least seven vehicles during a chase. No one was injured.

The vehicle came to rest near the Rowan County Administration Building and the Salisbury Post. A man was handcuffed on the hood of a Rockwell Police cruiser. His name or role in the incident was not immediately available.

A wrecked Infiniti sedan was surrounded by police vehicles.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return request for comment.