November 10, 2020

Letter: Let’s heal together

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

“There is important work to be done and America must always come first, so we will get behind this new president and wish him well.”

Those words are from George H.W. Bush in 1992 conceding the election to Bill Clinton and a great example of how to transfer power. Presidents have an incredibly important power. They have millions of people who follow their every word and, if they choose, can cause damage and destruction with that power.

Up until this point, no president has used that power in the most destructive of fashions. Unfortunately, the script has now flipped and it is up to the American people to not listen to their president, and instead to listen to our founders who created this great democracy and who trust the people to decide who will lead them.

Elections that are this close are always incredibly difficult. It means that there is no mandate for the candidate that wins but that there is healing to be done. It means the candidate who wins has an obligation and responsibility to lead not just those who voted for them, but the entire nation.

This is something that Donald Trump did not do in 2016. It is something, however, that I believe Joe Biden has the capacity and capability to do in 2020.

This morning, I wake up both hopeful and fearful for what comes next. This is the greatest test, I believe, of our Democracy in 240 years.

Let us all heal together and move forward with America’s and the world’s best interests in our hearts.

— Dylan Ellerbee

Salisbury

