November 10, 2020

Letter: People should continue questioning government

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

I read the opinion column about the Board of Elections expressing concern about people contacting them because their vote is not showing up (“Misinformation takes its toll on Rowan Board of Elections”). I am one of those citizens.

I wrote the Board of Elections because it seems strange that my vote isn’t showing up, but many of my friends’ and family’s votes are available on the website.

I personally know a couple that voted in the last presidential election and someone had already voted in their place. With no voter ID, who is holding the Board of Elections accountable? As stewards of democracy, it is our responsibility to hold our government accountable. They answer to us.

As much as I would like to believe our government never involves itself in anything nefarious, that simply is not the case. I hope people continue to question our government as we all need to be held accountable.

— Pauline Ross

Rockwell

